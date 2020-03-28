Chelsea to provide coronavirus support to NHS and charities

Chelsea FC have made a ‘sizeable’ donation towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a club statement reads.

The coronavirus has taken the country and the world by storm, and the Blues men’s squad have offered their support in the battle against the pandemic.

Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 but has since fought off the illness and is back training at home.

The players and staff remain self-isolated in their homes as they follow Government guidelines.

Working with charities

The statement released by the club reads:

“With many people facing uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation – through the generosity of the players – will work with a number of charities to support the most vulnerable within our community.



“The first donations will be to local organisations in Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster as we look to help families and at-risk individuals that need immediate support and access to food parcels.



“We are in constant dialogue with local councils and organisations, including those in Hammersmith and Fulham, and our partners to ensure this response is aligned with their priorities and supports those most vulnerable.

“The Club and Chelsea Foundation are committed to supporting our communities and thank the players for their support during these difficult times.”

Millennium Hotel open for NHS Staff

In response to the recent outbreak, the owner, Roman Abramovich looked to assist the NHS in the best way possible.

As a result, the Millennium Hotel situated at Stamford Bridge became available, free-of-use, to NHS staff.

A club statement read:

“The initiative came from club owner Roman Abramovich and, after contact with the NHS was made by Chairman Bruce Buck, it was decided the best way “Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation.

“Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

“This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

“The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel.

“Millennium Hotels and Resorts, who manage the hotel, are supportive and assisting the club in providing this service to the NHS.”