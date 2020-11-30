Leicester City to face Stoke City in the FA Cup Third Round

Leicester City will open their 2020/21 FA Cup campaign against Championship outfit Stoke City.

The match, set to be played at the bet365 Stadium, will take place on the weekend of Saturday 9th January.

Midlands rivals

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes travel to Staffordshire having not faced Stoke for almost three years. The two last came together in a Premier League match in February 2018, that game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Xherdan Shaqiri had given the Potters the lead in the first-half before an unfortunate own-goal from current Crystal Palace stopper Jack Butland handed Leicester an equaliser.

As a matter of fact, each of the last three meetings between the two in Stoke have ended in 2-2 draws.

The two are also very familiar foes in the FA Cup having met in ten different ties throughout history, the most recent coming in the 2013/14 season. Then a Championship side, Leicester went 2-0 down to their top-flight opponents thanks to goals from Kenwyne Jones and Charlie Adam. A David Nugent header was not enough for Leicester to find a route back into the game.

In all ten FA Cup ties between the two sides, Leicester have managed to win on two occasions, with Stoke claiming four victories.

Quarter final curse

Having targeted the cup competitions last season, Rodgers will certainly want his troops to improve having reached the quarter-final last season only to come unstuck against Chelsea. As a matter of fact, the club have reached the last-eight in three out of the past nine seasons, not managing to progress to the semi-finals since 1982.

Leicester last failed to progress past the Third Round proper in 2019 having fallen to an infamous defeat against League Two side Newport County under Claude Puel, their second FA Cup defeat to lower league opposition in the last four seasons.