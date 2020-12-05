Sheffield United vs Leicester City: Predicted Line Ups

Sheffield United will be aiming to notch their first Premier League win of the campaign on Sunday as they host stuttering Leicester City.

The Blades are yet to taste victory in the league thus far this season and they remain marooned to the bottom of the table but have a great chance to earn a significant boost against a Leicester side who have found life more difficult in recent weeks.

Here is how we expect both sides to line up for the game:

Sheffield United

One of the main problems for Chris Wilder and his team this season has been a severe lack of goals. They once again failed to find the net in their recent 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, a game in which Oli McBurnie and Oli Burke led the line. The latter could well be replaced by the club's top scorer David McGoldrick in the starting line-up.

There should a familiar look to the Blades' midfield on Sunday with the trio of Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood and John Fleck all included.

Wilder however could elect to make a few changes in defence, with a few significant players set to return to action after injury lay-offs. Left-back Enda Stevens has missed the last two matches with a knee injury but may well be fit enough to return and replace Max Lowe. Meanwhile, on-loan Chelsea man Ethan Ampadu will be subject to a late fitness test to determine if he can make an appearance.

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Bryan, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Leicester City

The most significant changes from Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers could well be more in regards to the team's tactics as opposed to personnel. After back-to-back defeats employing a back five, the Northern-Irishman chose to set up with a back four in the recent 1-0 loss to Zorya Luhansk. With both Wes Morgan and Caglar Soyuncu suffering injuries in Ukraine, it may mean that Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana will be flanked by James Justin and Luke Thomas.

Full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne are both unlikely to start at Bramall Lane despite the forming ending his injury hiatus last time out in the Europa League.

Elsewhere, key players Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy should all be reintroduced to the starting line-up having been rested in midweek. Cengiz Under might also have done enough to earn his first Premier League start after a positive showing against Zorya.

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Thomas, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison; Barnes, Under, Vardy.

Prediction

For both sides not necessarily in the best of form at the current time, a win of any sort will be hugely useful for either. Sheffield United will of course look to capitalise on Leicester's indifferent showings in recent weeks, whilst they will hope to end their goal drought against a side who have been somewhat leaky.

The visitors meanwhile have found it difficult to break down sides with a low block so it could well be a low scoring affair but their quality on paper might be enough to see them claim the three points.

1-0 Leicester.