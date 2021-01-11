Burnley: Three ways Alan Pace can spend his money wisely

Alan Pace's spell as Burnley owner and chairman started off with a win on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup against Milton Keynes Dons.

It was the result the fans wanted but not the performance, giving the new chairman a few things to think about early on in his tenure.

Here are three things Pace could do to start off his reign the right way.

Back the Boss

At the top of Pace's list of things to do should be a pledge to back Sean Dyche in the transfer window. Dyche will have numerous targets this month and unlike other transfer windows, the funds are more likely to be at his disposal.

For the manager, it will be about retaining players and adding just a few extra to the squad to make sure they don't get drawn into a relegation battle in the second part of the season.

Key positions could be a creative winger, another centre-half and a younger midfielder. Going forward Burnley lack pace and they're most creative player Johann Berg Gudmundsson has consistent injury troubles.

Another Premier League quality centre-half as a third option behind Ben Mee and James Tarkowski is needed, Dyche tried this before with Ben Gibson however that hasn't worked at all and needs to go and get another.

Finally, the least important deal would be a young central-midfielder. Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork and Dale Stephens are now all in their 30's with just Josh Brownhill and Josh Benson the two under 30. As stated it's not crucial but another young midfielder who could in time become a regular starter would be ideal.

Keep them all

In Burnley's FA Cup tie against MK Dons, both Joel Mumbongo and Anthony Driscoll-Glennon came on and impressed. The two youngsters are part of a small group of talent that includes Benson, Richard Nartey, Jimmy Dunne, Anthony Mancini and Max Thompson that have all either made an appearance or sat on the bench for the first team this season.

Pace would be clever to make sure these youngsters are tied down to long-term deals at the club. This is so they can all be given enough time to progress through to their first team.

Burnley's academy has been on the up recently after moving to a category one status and Pace needs to make sure that tit's best exports don't slip through the net and turn out for other clubs in the future.

Stadium Improvements

Turf Moor is a historic ground that many football fans really enjoy. However, it is slightly outdated and could do with some improvements as well as a size increase.

In 2007 plans to upgrade the stadium was discussed but didn't materialise. The main focus of the ground was the Cricket Field end, which holds both home and away fans.

Increasing the capacity of this stand, in particular, would benefit the club financially. This would be due to the increase in capacity for both home and way fans.

An argument is to be made that the stand shouldn't be extended and it may not be able to because of the cricket club. This is a valid point but Bob Lord stand could also do with work done, including a size increase and updated seating.

It is safe to say there is a fair bit to do for new man Alan Pace