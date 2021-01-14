Where are they now? The Wolves players who were the last to beat West Brom

Wolverhampton Wanderers host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, looking to seek revenge for the 5-1 home defeat in 2012.

Victory for the Wanderers would also reward them of their first three points over the Baggies since May 2011.

Under 10 years later, how have the players who rocked Molineux in 2011 got on since and where have those players got to since then?

Wayne Hennessey

After coming through the youth academy at Wolves, goalkeeper Hennessey made over 150 appearances for the club, before moving to Crystal Palace in 2014.

Remaining a member of the Wales national team with 89 caps, Hennessey spent the opening months of the 2013/14 campaign on loan at Yeovil Town in the Championship before declining to appear for the Wanderers against Gillingham which ended his time in Wolverhampton.

Embed from Getty Images

At the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament, the goalkeeper started all of his nation's game besides the opener against Slovakia, as they progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament before being eliminated by Portugal.

After becoming a regular at Selhurst Park in 2015, Hennessey has fallen behind Vincente Guaita at the club, making only three Premier League appearances last season.

George Elokobi

Embed from Getty Images

At the age of 34-years-old, Elokobi continues to play football, currently applying his services for Maidstone United as player and academy coach.

Following the victory over West Brom, Elokobi failed to hold down a place in the first team at Molineux and was loaned to Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the 2011/12 season.

Another loan spell away from the club followed this time at Bristol City, before playing in Wolves' 2-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion to confirm their second successive relegation.

A year at Oldham Athletic resulted in him returning to Colchester United in 2015, where he spent two years before he joined Leyton Orient.

He joined Maidstone prior to the 2019/20 season and still remains a solid figure in the Stones' backline.

Jody Craddock

In the penultimate game of the 2010/11 season at Sunderland, Craddock netted the opener as Wolves won 3-1 and almost certainly secured survival.

After making only one appearance in the league the following season, he signed a contract extension at the club that saw him being involved in the coaching within the club's academy.

Embed from Getty Images

He announced his retirement in 2013 and received a testimonial by the club following 10 years of service.

Nowadays, he has developed an interest in art, producing portraiture, graffiti and photorealism.

Stephen Ward

The left-back netted his first Premier League goal earlier in the season as a striker at Anfield, making 34 appearances in the league that season.

Embed from Getty Images

A further two seasons at the club followed, before Ward was loaned to Brighton & Hove Albion for the 2013/14 campaign, where the Seagulls were defeated by Derby County in the play-offs.

In 2014, newly-promoted Burnley secured the signing of Ward, where he experienced relegation and promotion, before making four appearances in the UEFA Europa League.

The Irishman spent the 2019/20 season at Stoke City before joining Ipswich Town in League One, where he had made 16 appearances so far.

Michael Mancienne

The former-Chelsea man was enduring his third straight loan spell at Molineux after being limited to playing opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

After missing the majority of the season due to a suffered patella injury, Mancienne returned for the final six games of the campaign before returning to Chelsea.

Embed from Getty Images

That summer, German side Hamburger SV paid around £1.75 million for his services. A common figure at Volksparkstadion, the Feltham-born defender was reunited with his England U21 boss Stuart Pearce at Nottingham Forest.

At the City Ground, he made over 100 appearances before heading off to New England Revolution in America. His reported salary made him, not only the highest-paid defender in the league at the time, but the highest-paid defensive player in the team's history.

He is now without a club after the club declined to keep him at the club.

Kevin Foley

Midfielder Foley made 33 top-flight appearances in the 2010/11 season, earning him a contract extension.

However, after the club fell down to League One, Foley fell out-of-favour under Kenny Jackett and was loaned out to Blackpool on two separate occasions.

Embed from Getty Images

In January 2015, he moved to Danish club FC Copenhagen and was reunited with former Wolves boss Ståle Solbakken before signing for Ipswich a year later.

His struggles to settle at a club continued, as he spent the 2016/17 season with Charlton Athletic and Coventry City. He finished his career at Billericay Town and is now with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship with another former Wolves player, Neil Collins.

Karl Henry

Ending his career at Molineux with 271 appearances after seven years at the club, the defensive midfielder moved to Queens Park Rangers in 2013, helping them achieve promotion the same season.

He made 33 appearances for the Hoops in the Premier League, before spending a further two seasons at Loftus Road. In September 2017, the Wolverhampton-born signed for Bolton Wanderers.

Embed from Getty Images

A two-month contract at Bradford City was his last destination before announcing his retirement in August 2019.

Since his retirement, he is CEO of Perque, a digital platform that connects members to exclusive luxury lifestyle privileges, including retail, travel, cars and property.

Stephen Hunt

Famous for his goal against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season, Hunt's goal on the final day saw Wolves safe in the 3-2 defeat.

Injuries hindered his time at the club, including a persistent hip injury, before leaving in 2013 once his contract expired.

The Irish winger spent two seasons at Ipswich, helping the Tractor Boys reach the 2014/15 Championship play-offs before being released at the end of the season.

His final months as a professional footballer came in Coventry, where he made only five appearances for the Sky Blues before retiring in 2016.

Hunt now operates as a football agent.

Jamie O'Hara

O'Hara joined the Wanderers on loan in January 2011, scoring against the reverse fixture against the Baggies in only a month later, which won the club's Goal of the Season Award.

Embed from Getty Images

With O'Hara enjoying his spell at Wolves, he signed permanently for £3.5 million. However, he missed the several months of the season due to surgery on a double hernia and a groin issue.

Remembered for sarcastically clapping the Wolves fans in March 2012 after a verbal confrontation, O'Hara never really got back to his better days.

After ending his spell at Wolves in 2014, he spent time at Blackpool and Fulham before moving to seventh tier side Billericay.

Further trouble amongst supporters continued at New Lodge, when he was fined two weeks wages by the club after getting into a physical altercation with a supporter following a 3-2 defeat to Leatherhead.

He left and re-joined the club before leaving the club in last December. He now appears on talkSPORT.

Adlène Guedioura

Algerian midfielder Guedioura scored his first and only goal of the season in the 3-1 win over West Brom, before securing a move to Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the 2011/12 campaign.

The following summer earned him a permanent move to Nottingham, scoring against Wolves in November. His performances in the Championship saw him attract interest from newly-promoted Crystal Palace.

Embed from Getty Images

Stints at Watford and Middlesbrough ended with a return to Forest for a year before the move to Qatar Stars League side Al-Gharafa.

Steven Fletcher

24 goals in 67 games for the Wanderers that included a double against the Baggies. In the 2011/12 relegation season, the Scottish forward scored 12 times to earn himself a move to the Stadium of Light. A brief loan spell at Ligue 1 side Marseille followed, where he appeared in the UEFA Europa League.

Embed from Getty Images

His most successful spell in England came at Hillsbrough, where he scored 38 goals in 136 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. Following the end of the long 2020/21 season, Fletcher joined league rivals Stoke City, where he is currently playing.

So far this season, he has netted four times and set-up Jacob Brown's winner at Molineux as the Potteries knocked-out Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Richard Stearman

Following his move to his birth-place from Leicester City, Stearman made over 200 appearances during his time at Molineux, which included a loan spell at Ipswich in 2013.

Despite suffering a broken wrist, the defender made 28 starts as the club were relegated to the second division. Following his loan spell at Portman Road, Stearman returned with the club in League One.

The 2014/15 season saw him win both Fans' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year Awards, before being allowed to move to Fulham for £2 million.

Embed from Getty Images

However, a season into his time at Craven Cottage, he returned to Wolves on loan, scoring in the famous FA Cup victory over Liverpool in 2017.

Stearman helped Sheffield United achieve promotion to the Premier League, before signing a 18 month contract at Huddersfield Town, where he hasn't played since November due to injury.

Matt Jarvis

Another ex-Wolves currently playing in non-league, Jarvis has been with Woking since February 2020 after being released by Norwich City in 2019.

After help keeping the club up, the former-England international received Supporters' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards for his four goals and seven assists.

Embed from Getty Images

However, after rejecting several bids for Jarvis, Wolves finally let him go, as West Ham United paid an initial £7.5 million for his services.

Jarvis' move to Upton Park didn't go to plan, as he was sent out on loan to Norwich before signing a permanent contract with the Canaries for £2.5 million.

He was released by Norwich at the end of the 2019 campaign following a brief loan spell at Walsall, before signing for National League side Woking.

Sylvan Ebanks-Blake

Wolves legen Ebanks-Blake left the club in 2013, a move that saw him link-up with former manager Mick McCarthy at Ipswich.S ix months later and he was released, before signing for Preston North End in 2015.

Embed from Getty Images

Again, six months later and it was another move, this time to Chesterfield. Further spells at Shrewsbury Town, AFC Telford, Halesowen and Barwell came his way, before announcing his retirement.

The former Football League Championship Player of the Year has since done media work with the club.