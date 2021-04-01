Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Bristol Rovers will look to get out of the League One relegation zone as they entertain Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Good Friday.

Rovers sit 23rd in the league and three points will send them out of the drop zone up to 20th depending on results elsewhere. Four losses on the bounce for Joey Barton's side since their emphatic win against Accrington Stanley has seen them fall to second bottom.

The Tractor Boys however are without a win in three on the road and have dropped from the play-off places to 11th in the table. Paul Cook's men will look to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing draw on the road to Wigan Athletic last week.

Team news

The host's star man Kane Vincent-Young will miss out as he was substituted off at half time against the Latics on Saturday due to a hamstring issue. Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott could come back into the Blues' lineup after missing their recent two games due to being called up to the Republic of Ireland.

Rovers' star Sam Nicholson is out for the remainder of the season as he was subbed off against Charlton Athletic two weeks ago due to an ongoing hip injury. Wing-back Alex Rodman is still out for Barton's side, they are without a win since his muscle strain three weeks ago.

Predicted lineups

Ipswich Town

Holy, Chambers, Wilson, Woolfenden, Ward, Dozzel, Bishop, Edwards, Judge, Sears, Parrott (4231).

Bristol Rovers

Jaakkola, Williams, Kilgour, Grant, Leahy, Martinez, Westbrooke, McCormick, Walker, Ayunga, Hanlan (433).

Ones to watch

Troy Parrott – Ipswich Town

The 19-year-old has just come back to Suffolk this week with two caps for the Rep of Ireland and will look to get on the scoresheet in his first game back. He scored the winner in their last victory against Plymouth Argyle two weeks ago and will cause problems against a shaky Rovers defence, who have conceded seven in their last four games.

Brandon Hanlan – Bristol Rovers

Rovers' joint top goalscorer Hanlan has played on the left-wing for Barton's side this season and will look to cause problems to Ipswich right-back and Captain Luke Chambers who has been far from his best in his last few games. Hanlan will hope to score Rovers' first goal in three and get his eighth of the season.

Previous meetings

This is the third time the two sides have met this season, they played twice in three weeks earlier on in the campaign. In both games, The Tractor Boys came out victors winning 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and 0-2 in the league.

These sides have played each other twice in the League since 1992, but since then Rovers have won once in their nine encounters in all competitions with the Blues winning six.

Earlier in the season...

Where to watch

The match starts at 15:00 BST and is available to watch for £10 via iFollow Ipswich or Bristol Rovers’ iFollow service.