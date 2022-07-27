Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion: EFL Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

Chris Wilder and Steve Bruce looking on - Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to sweep last season's woes under the carpet with an opening day victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The Baggies finished in their lowest EFL Championship position for 22 years and are gunning for promotion under Steve Bruce this season.

Chris Wilder's Boro will be aiming to regain the momentum that began when he joined the club back in November.

Team news

Middlesbrough

Wilder's side are likely to be without key man Marcus Tavernier as he nears the exit door after talks with AFC Bournemouth over a £12 million move to the South Coast.

The winger-come-central midfielder has made 147 appearances for the Teeside club whilst bagging 16 goals but looks set to leave the club.

New signing Marcus Forss could also feature as the newest recruit in Boro's ranks and should sign in time to face the club where he was a youth prospect.

The 23-year-old joins from Brentford on a four-year-deal after spending last season on loan at Hull City.

Centre-back Paddy McNair is suspended after picking up a red card on the final day of last season - meaning he'll serve a one-match ban.

Fellow defender Dael Fry missed the final pre-season friendly against Marseille, but Wilder insists that his omission from the team was only precautionary.

West Brom

Latest addition Okay Yoksulu is unlikely to feature following his free transfer from Celta Vigo with the Turk lacking in match sharpness having not featured in pre-season.

It is understood that the midfielder is likely to make his debut when Albion face Sheffield United in their Carabao Cup first-round tie.

Club captain Jake Livermore is also a doubt for Saturday's clash, as he battles illness, but Bruce is happy to give him time to recover before the game meaning the decision on whether he plays is to be left fairly late.

Formerly of Wilder's Sheffield United, Kean Bryan will miss this one as he continues to recover from a long-term ACL injury that he obtained back in November.

Likely lineups

Middlesbrough:

(3-5-2) Steffen, Lenihan, Fry, Dijksteel, Giles, McGree, Howson, Crooks, Jones, Watmore, Coburn

West Brom:

(4-2-3-1) Button, Townsend, Ajayi, O'Shea, Furlong, Mowatt, Molumby, Diangana, Swift, Wallace, Dike

Key players

Riley McGree - Middlesbrough

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of quality towards the back end of last season following his January move from Charlotte FC after a successful loan spell with Birmingham City.

A creative prospect, McGree has mainly played as a false nine alongside Duncan Watmore during pre-season, but with the signing of Forss - he may drop back into his more familiar midfield position.

Boro fans have high hopes for the Australian as he begins his first full campaign under Wilder.

Another January signing, Dike struggled with injury upon his reunion with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael and only made two appearances before being sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

But the American seems determined to prove himself to The Hawthorns faithful and recreate the scoring spree he had last time he played in the Championship.

With big expectations, it will be sure to help his confidence with a goal on the opening day of the campaign.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 17:30 pm (BST) on Saturday, July 30.

Where can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event for subscription holders. Audio streams will also be available with the purchase of a match pass on WBA TV or iFollow.