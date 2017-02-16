Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners suffer a repeat thrashing

Fresh out of ideas, Arsenal were soundly beaten by a superior team | GettyImages: Chris Brunskill

It was a feeling of deja-vu for Arsenal supporters, after witnessing their team succumb to a 5-1 defeat yet again at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Bayern controlled the early stages of the encounter, opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a beautifully curled finish via Arjen Robben.

Despite a 30th minute equaliser from Alexis Sanchez, Bayern took control in the second half and a brace from Thiago Alcantara, as well as goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, ensured a comprehensive victory for the Bundesliga leaders.

Goalkeeper and defence

David Ospina - 8 - Unquestionably Arsenal's best player on the night. Despite conceding five goals, the Colombian international kept the score down with several top class saves.

Hector Bellerin - 4 - The pacey fullback was rarely afforded the chance to maraud forward in his usual manner, due to the domination of left flank by Robben and David Alaba.

Shkodran Mustafi - 2 - A very poor display by Mustafi on the return to his homeland. He found it incredibly difficult dealing with the aerial threat of Lewandowski, and was also guilty of letting Thiago roam free for Bayern's third goal.

Laurent Koscielny - 6 - Arsenal's second half collapse could partly be attributed to Koscielny limping off in the 49th minute to be replaced by Gabriel. The Frenchman won a penalty for his side which resulted in Arsenal's eventual equaliser. After leaving the pitch Arsenal's defensive organisation seemed to fall apart, simply put, they were there for the taking.

Kieran Gibbs - 3 - Much like Bellerin, Gibbs wasn't able to provide an adequate overlap due to being pinned in his own half for the majority of the game. Bayern wingers Douglas Costa and Robben effectively switched sides throughout the match and it proved too much for Arsenal's backline to cope with.

Midfield

Francis Coquelin - 2 - A performance from a man clearly out of his depth. Coquelin failed to make one effective challenge on any Bayern player and also completed just six passes in 90 minutes. Going toe to toe with the likes of Thiago, Xabi Alonso and Arturo Vidal was too big an ask for the 25-year-old.

Granit Xhaka - 3 - Xhaka's ability on the ball is quite incredible, off it however, he struggles to make up ground due to a lack of pace and he isn't very astute positionally. Despite chasing shadows for most of the first leg tie, Xhaka was presented with a glorious chance in the first half at 1-1, had he hit the back of the net, who knows what might've been.

Mesut Ozil - 3 - The much maligned playmaker has once again come under criticism for not making an impact in a big game. Ozil, like Xhaka, had a chance in the first half at 1-1 to turn the game on it's head, he instead forced Manuel Neuer into a decent save. A poor night's work for Arsenal's record signing, does a spell on the bench beckon?

Attack

Alex Iwobi - 3 - Africa's young player of the year had little to no influence on proceedings at the Allianz Arena. The 20-year-old wasn't able to create any chances for his teammates and was guilty of not tracking back sufficiently to help curb Bayern's attacks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 3 - After a few promising performances in central midfield, the 'Ox' was deployed out wide and struggled massively against the veteran Phillip Lahm. He was also directly at fault for Bayern's 5th goal. After loose touch, the ball eventually fell to Thomas Muller who made no mistake and scored just his second goal of the campaign.

Alexis Sanchez - 6 - So often the man to save Arsenal this season, not even Sanchez's efforts were enough to salvage anything in Munich. After missing from the spot in the first half, Sanchez reacted brilliantly to bring the ball under control and steer home from a seemingly impossible situation. All eyes will turn toward the Chilean's contract situation, with many believing he has one foot out the door already.

Substitutes

Gabriel - 3 - Replaced Koscielny early in the second half and was unable to help prevent Bayern's onslaught.

Olivier Giroud - 2 - Entered the fray inside the 77th minute as a replacement for Coquelin. Didn't receive much service and couldn't replicate his previous heroics from the bench.

Theo Walcott - 2 - Came on for Iwobi with 66 minutes on the clock. You could probably count the amount of touches he had on one hand. Another game where Walcott's direct influence was nigh on non-existent.