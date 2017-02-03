Jürgen Klopp refuses to rule out Liverpool future for Mamadou Sakho despite Crystal Palace loan

Jürgen Klopp has refused to rule out the possibility of Mamadou Sakho having a future at Liverpool beyond his current loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The France international completed a deadline day switch to the Eagles until the end of the season earlier this week, having not once been included in any of the Reds' match-day squads this season.

The defender's exile in the Under-23s squad comes after disciplinary breaches in pre-season, for which Sakho was sent home early from Liverpool's tour of the United States.

A late night rant on Snapchat, in which the former Paris Saint-Germain captain suggested Klopp had been lying to the media by saying he was only unavailable due to a lack of fitness, saw the relationship between the boss and the player further deteriorate.

Sakho - once a hugely popular figure among Liverpool fans - has not been in the first-team picture on Merseyside since and the club were willing to listen to offers in the winter window, though they were keen to hold out for bids that met their £20 million valuation.

They eventually had to settle for a loan deal in order to prevent Sakho's career further stalling in the reserves, but Klopp has hinted that he could be given a second chance to revive his career at Anfield.

However, the manager implored the 26-year-old to first focus on his commitments at Palace until the summer, when a decision over his long-term future can be made.

Klopp says Frenchman's move is a solution 'for this moment'

Speaking on Friday ahead of the Reds' trip to Hull City in the Premier League, Klopp told the media: "This isn't the moment for me to give advice to Mamadou Sakho. If I give him advice, I'll do it personally and not on the TV."

But the manager left it open for the defender, adding: "Who knows what happens in half a year? We've already felt what changed in the space of a month. I think he should concentrate on the job at Crystal Palace."

The German declared that Liverpool will "concentrate on the job we're doing here" but said that Sakho is "on loan and still has a contract at Liverpool" with his temporary move a "solution for this moment."

Klopp hinted that good form, and a continuation of the kind of professionalism that he showed for Liverpool U23s, that Sakho could be thrown a lifeline - adding: "We can wait for new impressions and see what happens."

Sakho hoping to revive career in the capital

Sam Allardyce's Palace paid a £2 million loan fee for Sakho, though he is only at Selhurst Park for six months, while they will also cover his wages in full although they are thought to be around £100,000-a-week.

Sakho hasn't played for Liverpool since last April after a UEFA drugs ban saw him initially handed a 30-day provisional suspension for testing positive for a prohibited substance after a Europa League clash with Manchester United in March.

But a few months later, having missed the Reds' Europa League final and Euro 2016 in his homeland, UEFA eventually cleared Sakho after question marks were raised over whether the fat-burner he took should have been prohibited in the first place.

Sakho remains under contract until 2020 and has made 53 appearances for the club since joining from PSG in the summer of 2013. He is thought to have attracted interest from a whole host of clubs including Southampton, Swansea City, Galatasaray and Sevilla.

He could make his Palace debut when they host Sunderland in the league at home on Saturday February 4.