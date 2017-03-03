Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview: Under-pressure managers both seeking for crucial three points

The two teams met on the opening weekend of the season. (Picture: Getty Images - David Price)

Liverpool host Arsenal in the big game of the upcoming weekend, where both team are looking to strengthen their chances of finishing in the Premier League's top-four at the end of the season.

The Reds were flying high at the end of 2016, but since the turn of the year they have dropped down to fifth in the league table and could be sixth by the time they host the Gunners, if Manchester United beat Bournemouth.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have made a habit of turning up against the big teams, but seem to stutter when playing against the lower placed sides, as shown with their 3-1 loss against Leicester City on Monday.

Arsène Wenger’s men have had an extended 12-day break going into the game, having last played against Sutton United in the FA Cup where they progressed to the last eight after a 2-0 away win.

Wenger is feeling the pressure though as prior to that game his side were torn apart by Bayern Munich in the Champions League losing 5-1 in the first-leg, virtually ending their hopes of progressing into the next round.

Both teams have the chance to move into third place with a win, with the pressure increasing on both teams going into the final stretch of the season.

The two teams last met on the opening weekend of the season, where the Reds won 4-3 in a thrilling game at the Emirates.

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be out once again for the Reds as he has not recovered from the foot injury he picked up in training, which also kept him out of the Leicester game.

Daniel Sturridge will yet again miss another game for the Reds after picking up an injury in training following an illness.

However, Dejan Lovren ,who did not feature for the entire month of February, is back in training and could make his return to the side, most likely at the expense of Lucas Leiva.

Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny are back for Arsenal, but midfielder Mohamed Elneny is out for the next few weeks due to an ankle injury.

Head-to-head

Liverpool have only won once against Arsenal at home in their last nine meeting, drawing five of those meetings.

The Reds have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 games at Anfield, whereas Arsenal have scored 28 goals in 12 away games this season.

The Gunners have lost four of their last 10 Premier League matches with Liverpool only winning twice so far in 2017 in all competitions.