Liverpool winger Sadio Mané facing knee surgery which would rule him out for the rest of the season

(Picture: Getty Images - Gareth Copley)

Liverpool will make a decision on whether winger Sadio Mané will face knee surgery that will rule him out for the remainder of the season in the next couple of days.

The Senegal international sustained a knee injury in Saturday's victory over Everton after an awkward fall underneath Leighton Baines and the club are now fearing that he could be required to undergo a minor operation on a damaged meniscus in his left knee.

If so, Mané's season would be over - the surgery leaving the club's top goalscorer, on 13 for the season in all competitions, out for around eight weeks.

But Liverpool are delaying the final decision, which has been complicated by swelling around Mané's left knee - which has meant the scan results have so far been inconclusive. They will send Mané for further scans before deciding whether the wide-man should go under the knife.

Reds set to miss key man for remainder of the current campaign

The wide-man is reportedly keen to avoid an operation but it is thought to be the best, and most likely, resolution to the matter. It would mean the 24-year-old plays no part in the club's final few fixtures of the season.

The wide-man missed Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Wednesday night as Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi both netted in their second successive game before Joshua King levelled late for the Cherries.

Mané has been an overwhelming success since his £30 million move from Southampton in the summer with his impact in front of goal - having been involved in more league goals than any other Liverpool player with 18 - not even his full impact.

The Reds have desperately missed him during previous absences, losing two and drawing two of the four Premier League games he has missed this season.

In all competitions, Klopp's side managed just one win in seven while Mané represented his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in the month of January - that a one-goal win over League Two side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup replay after a 0-0 Anfield draw.

Klopp admits Mané's situation 'doesn't look good'

Klopp admitted before Wednesday night's draw with Bournemouth: "I cannot say more than I said yesterday [in his pre-match press conference] but it doesn't look good. It doesn't look at the moment like he could play one more game this season."

He declared that the club "will see" and insisted there is still "no final judgement" on Mané, adding: "We have to wait for more assessments and then we will know more."

Mané posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Wednesday in a large knee brace with the caption: "Thank you Allah for all."

Liverpool face another seven games as they look to clinch Champions League qualification, starting with a trip to Stoke City this Saturday, an assignment made all the more harder without Mané.