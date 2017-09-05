Mohamed Salah awarded Player of the Month award for August

[Photo via Getty Images]

Mohamed Salah ​has made a scintilating start to life at Liverpool, following his move from AS Roma ​this summer. Registering three goals in five Premier League ​and ​Champions League ​games, the Egyptian has caught the eye on more than one occassion alongside Roberto Firmino ​and ​Sadio Mané.

​​Salah swoops Player of the Month award after impressive start to Anfield career

Salah has fitted seamlessly into life on Merseyside, netting from close range and winning a penalty on the opening game of the season to set the ball rolling. That was quickly followed by another impressive display against Hoffenheim. Claiming one of the four goals scored at Anfield before striking again against Arsenal, he's added increased balance to the team, subsequently relieving pressure on Mané.

The 25-year-old won the prize after achieving 52 percent of the 32,325 votes received from supporters. Mané was the closest competitor, garnering 20 percent of the votes while Trent Alexander-Arnold took 16 percent.

Liverpool's new man beats Sadio Mané to the prize

No-one would disagree with the impressive nature of Salah's performances since he joined Jürgen Klopp's ​side, but it did come as somewhat of a surprise to see him pip Sadio Mané to the award.

During Liverpool's opening three games of the season, the Senegalese international scored at Vicarage Road following some brilliant work by teammate Emre Can in midfield. He's a constant menace to opposition defences despite switching flanks to accomodate for Salah's arrival and is widely regarded as the club's most important cog.

Mané is always looking to make something happen when he gets on the ball, adding an extra dimension to the attack. Even in all the drama of Philippe Coutinho's absence, Liverpool have kept on ticking. That's all down to the new-look front three of Salah, Mané and Firmino, all of whom have started the season in tremendous form.

Salah set for a much rosier second stint in the Premier League

During his time at Chelsea, ​Mohamed Salah struggled to propel himself into the first-team picture. However, now embarking on his second spell in the Premier League, Salah seems to have really found his feet on Merseyside.

He represents an ideal fit for Klopp's system - rigorous and dogged in his duties both on and off the ball while possessing much needed flair going forward to add extra life to the forward line. Long may it continue.