Last squads for the Algarve Cup announced

With the Algarve Cup set to kick-off a week today, Canada have finally released their squad for the tournament whilst China are set to keep the team that’s been training since the start of the year. Additionally, whilst there’s been no official word out of Russia and very little about their involvement in Portugal, Elena Fomina is likely to field a very similar squad to the one that took part in a training camp in La Manga in month.

Canada

Like many other non-European teams, John Herdman has his eyes fully focused on the World Cup and Olympics and his youthful squad selection mirrors the idea of getting the squad settled for the future.

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D'Angelo (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Labbé (Washington Spirit), Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue FC).

Defenders: Lindsay Agnew (Washington Spirit), Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais), Allysha Chapman (Boston Breakers), Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain), Rebecca Quinn (Duke University), Hannah Taylor (Eastside FC), Shelina Zadorsky (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming (UCLA), Deanne Rose (Scarborough GS United), Sophie Schmidt (FFC Frankfurt), Desiree Scott (FC Kansas City), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns FC), Sarah Stratigakis (Aurora United FC)

Attackers: Janine Beckie (Houston Dash), Gabrielle Carle (CS Lévis-Est), Jordyn Huitema (Vancouver Whitecaps), Alex Lamontagne (Durham United FC), Marie Levasseur (University of Memphis), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash).

China

Having been together for most of the year already including playing several friendlies in Europe this month, Bruno Bini knows he’s traveling to the friendly tournament with a hugely settled team.

Goalkeepers: Bi Xiaolin (Dalian), Zhao Lina (Shanghai), Peng Shimeng (Jiangsu).

Defenders: Gao Chen (Dalian), Wu Haiyan (Shandong), Zhao Rong (Changchun), Wang Yan (Dalian), Li Dongna (Dalian), Liu Shanshan (Hebei), Ma Yingshuang (Tianjin), Zhu Yu (Tianjin).

Midfielders: Yang Man (Shandong), Ren Guixin (Changchun), Tan Ruyin (Guangdong), Li Ying (Shandong), Han Peng (Tianjin), Yan Jinjin (Shanghai), Wang Shuang (Dalian), Lou Jiahui (Henan), Zhang Rui (Army).

Attackers: Tang Jiali (Shanghai), Wang Shanshan (Tianjin), Yang Li (Jiangsu), Yao Wei (Wuhan).

Russia

Following two respectable performances in Spain, Elena Fomina should be happy knowing her side are ready for what they’ll be coming up against in Portugal. [Should there be an official announcement out of the RFS the provisional squad listed below will be changed to show the announced side].

Goalkeepers: Alena Belyaeva (Chertanovo), Julia Grichenko (Rossiyanka), Elizabeth Shcherbakov (Rossiyanka).

Defenders: Anna Belomyttseva (Ryazan), Anastasia Akimova (Zvezda Perm), Daria Makarenko (Zvezda Perm), Yulia Gordeeva (Chertanovo), Ekaterina Morozova (Chertanovo), Elvira Ziyastinova (Rossiyanka), Anna Kozhnikova (Rossiyanka), Tatiana Sheykina (CSKA).

Midfielders: Alena Andreeva (Chertanovo), Margarita Chernomyrdin (Chertanovo), Xenia Veselukha (Kubanochka), Elena Morozova (Kubanochka), Natalia Sokolova (Kubanochka), Catherine Pantyukhina (Zvezda Perm), Anastasia Pozdeyeva (Zvezda Perm), Catherine Sochneva (Rossiyanka), Elena Terekhova (Rossiyanka), Anna Cholovyaga (Rossiyanka).

Attackers: Elena Danilova (Ryazan), Nadezhda Karpova (Chertanovo), Nelly Korovkina (Chertanovo).