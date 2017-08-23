Bristol City Women sign Belgian international Julie Biesmans from Standard Liege

Julie Biesmans in action for Belgium against Denmark. Source: Getty/VI-Images

Bristol City have completed the signing of Julie Biesmans from Standard Liege.

Julie Biesmans has represented her Belgian club, Standard Liege, since she was 14, but the 23-year-old midfielder is uprooting her life and relocating to Bristol in England.

Biesmans has a number of youth caps to her name, having represented her country at U15 (three caps), U17 (18 caps) and U19 (10 caps) level. At senior level, she has accumulated 49 caps since her debut in 2011. She also has two goals for her country.

Biesman revelling a new challenge

It was an excited Biesmans who spoke to Bristol’s club website, as she stated that she was “really excited to be here and get this move over the line”, before adding that she was “looking for a new challenge and to further my career, this club puts emphasis on developing young players and the style of football that the club play appeals to me. I can’t wait to get going in September and test myself at WSL 1 level.”

Biesman is not the first Belgian to arrive at Bristol this summer, as the club have previously announced the signing of Belgian international Yana Daniëls. Daniëls and Biesmans were both part of the Belgium squad who had a group stage exit at the European Championship this summer.

A delighted manager

Bristol City’s manager Willie Kirk were full of praise for his new signing, revealing that he had spotted her while watching some footage of Belgium in relation to Daniëls, where he remarked that “She [Biesmans] handled the ball very well and found space on the pitch.” He has further added that Biesmans “will be an excellent addition to the squad and gives us flexibility in the middle of the pitch.”

City were not the only club who was interested in securing Biesmans’ services, as Kirk revealed that there were interest from elsewhere:

“When I spoke to her agent, I was told there was an interest from her so I didn’t hesitate to try and get the deal done (…) Unfortunately, the EURO’s held things up a bit and then there was other interest in her from across Europe, but I’m delighted that we convinced her to come to Bristol."

Bristol kick of their WSL 1 season on the 24th of September against Chelsea Ladies.