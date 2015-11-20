Hamburger SV 3-1 Borussia Dortmund: BVB wake up too late after poor first hour

The game between the Rothosen and the Schwarzgelben started 15 minutes later than planned due to intensified security controls following the Paris Attacks exactly one week ago.

The match began like everyone expected; Dortmund tried to take control and started to create their early chances. Marco Reus had the first opportunity with a free kick close to the box - but it went straight into the wall.

Penalty opens the scoring

The next big opportunity was in the 18th minute, when Ivo Ilicevic had only goalkeeper Roman Bürki in front of him after a superb pass by Lewis Holtby. The Croatian decided to try to dribble around the 'keeper, but Roman Bürki touched him very slightly and Ilicevic fell. Referee Felix Zwayer decided to give a penalty and penalized the Swiss international with a yellow card.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga took charge of the penalty and left Bürki no chance to stop the spot-kick and made it 1-0 to the hosts.

After 35 minutes, Dortmund had a good opportunity after a corner, but neither Ginter nor Schmelzer could poke the ball towards René Adler's goal.

Bad defending

After Matthias Ginter's horrible pass back into his own half in the 41st minute, straight to Nicolai Müller, Holtby was able to take over the ball and make it 2-0 with a decent shot past Bürki from the right side of the Dortmund box.

With the start of the second half, everyone in the stadium could see Dortmund's motivation to come back and turn the game around. A few chances were created, but in the 55th minute, BVB's captain Mats Hummels headed a HSV corner into his own net, making it 3-0.

Tuchel's men were shocked by that last goal because of their good spirit in the first few minutes of the second half. As Hamburg decided not to go for another goal, Dortmund had a lot of ball possession but could not put the HSV defence under any pressure.

A bit of hope

The away fans had to wait until the 86th minute, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a consolation goal. It was his 15th Bundesliga goal in 13 games for the Gabon international.

From now on, Dortmund began to play really good football, but Aubameyang's was the only goal Adler would concede this evening. The woodwork and the incredible effort of the former national keeper helped the HSV defence to avoid any more trouble in the last moments of game.

Summed up, it is a deserved win for the Rothosen as they had the better game plan. Dortmund only woke up after Aubameyang's late goal, and the last four minutes plus stoppage time were not enough to change the game.