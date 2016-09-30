RB Leipzig 2-1 FC Augsburg: Hasenhüttl's side dominates and gets a deserved win

RB Leipzig won their Friday night home game 2-1 against FC Augsburg. Even though the score might indicate a close game, the Roten Bullen were the better team with more opportunities. Augsburg tried their best until the end, but Leipzig took all the points and climb to third position in the table.

Team news

Leipzig's head coach, Ralph Hasenhüttl made five changes to the line-up compared to the starting eleven who gained a point in the 1-1 draw at the Müngersdorfer Stadion in Cologne last Sunday. Benno Schmitz, Stephan Ilsanker, Dominik Kaiser, Oliver Burke and Davie Selke started from the bench meaning Bernardo, Diego Demme, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen were given a chance from the start.

Dirk Schuster decided not to change his team from their 1-0 win over SV Darmstadt 98, with the exception that Philipp Max replaced Raúl Bobadilla who was injured.

Forsberg opens the scoring, but Ji returns the favour

Both teams needed a few minutes to get into the game, but in the 10th minute, it was Emil Forsberg who opened the scoring with a close-range goal after Marcel Sabitzer's shot from just outside the box was only saved to the side by Marwin Hitz. But the Fuggerstädter were not impressed at all as Dong-Won Ji scored the equaliser after receiving a clever pass from Daniel Baier. It was the first Bundesliga goal for the South Korean after over 2000 minutes.

Leipzig tried to do more in the game and had a very good opportunity to take the lead again after 25 minutes. After some bad defending by Paul Verhaegh, Timo Werner headed the ball towards the goal from close range, only to see it hit the crossbar.

Hasenhüttl's team kept attacking, but without being very dangerous; at half-time it was still 1-1.

Leipzig lead again after half-time

But right after the interval, Yussuf Poulsen scored after a lovely pass with the outside of the boot into the box by Sabitzer - Hitz could not stop the shot and it went into the net.

Schuster's men tried to handle the new situation as calm as possible, but decided then to attack a bit more. But instead of creating a chance, Leipzig got one; Werner used his pace to run across the whole Augsburg half into the box, but his shot went high and wide after the hour mark. With Jonathan Schmid and Georg Teigl - a former RB player - Augsburg tried to equalise but they could not cause any danger for the Bullen defense.

Even though Augsburg tried their best to get the late equaliser, Leipzig won the game by two goals to one and are now third with twelve points from the first six games.