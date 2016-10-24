Ingolstadt's Morales out for a month

FC Ingolstadt 04's United States international Alfredo Morales will be out of action for at least a month, after picking up a knee injury in the 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund last weekend.

Die Schanzer boss, Markus Kauczinski, confirmed Morales' injury in his press conference before Ingolstadt's DFB Pokal Round 2 clash against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Commerzbank Arena on Tuesday night. Morales is suspected to have strained a ligament in his knee.

Morales will now miss the Ingolstadt's Bundesliga games against 1. FSV Mainz 05, SV Darmstadt 98, VfL Wolfsburg, the Bavarian derby against FC Augsburg as well as the aforementioned cup game against die Adler.

Key in Ingolstadt's rise

The United States international has been at the Audi Sportpark since making the switch from Hertha BSC in 2013. In the time since, he has been key in die Schanzer's subsequent rise from the 2. Bundesliga to the top level of German football.

Morales has made 93 appearances for the Bavarian side, scoring four goals in the process. He became a key member of the 2014/15 promotion side where he made 32 appearances, securing a starting berth alongside Pascal Groß and Roger. Ingolstadt defied all the odds and were crowned second division champions after a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

The midfielder was equally as important in FC Ingolstadt 04's first season in the Bundesliga, as Ralph Hasenhüttl's then side once again surprised many and comfortably finished in 11th place. Morales made appeared on 24 occasions, which included a goal in a 2-2 draw with Hannover 96.

Morales scored in a draw against Hannover. | Credit: Zimbio

This season, Morales hasn't played as big a role as die Schanzer have slumped to just two points from their opening eight games. New manager Kauczinski has preferred young German youth international Max Christiansen on a number of occasions, restricting Morales to just three starts so far this season.