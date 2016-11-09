Saglam out for at least a month

On Wednesday, VfL Bochum were handed yet more injury news as Görkem Saglam was ruled out for "four to six weeks".

The young midfielder, who made his first start for the club only a few weeks ago against 1. FC Heidenheim, has a knee ligament injury.

Saglam had already travelled with Germany's under-19 side to Spain, but was quickly on a plane back to Düsseldorf to head home.

Make strides early on in his career

The 18-year-old, who has already made seven appearances for the VfL first-team, has been with Bochum his entire career.

Working his way up through the B and A-Jugend, Saglam excelled last year to notch up 18 goals and four assists in 25 games for the latter.

The central-midfielder is versatile enough to play on the left, and looked set to feature for the first time in his nation's under-19 set-up.

Starting with the under-15s and working his way up, Saglam has 30 games for the national youth sides udner his belt and six goals to his name.

His most notable moment to date came when he helped Germany to a second place finish in the 2015 UEFA under-17 European Championship.

Another injury Bochum didn't need

In what has been a topsy-turvy season so far for the Ruhrstadion outfit, injuries have certainly not helped their quest for success.

Pawel Dawidowicz, Jan Gyamerah, Patrick Fabian, Jannik Bandowski, Stefano Celozzi and Tom Baack are the defensive absentees.

Looking to the attack, Anthony Losilla still hasn't got back to full fitness. Kevin Stöger and Thomas Eisfeld are unlikely to feature this season due to long-term knee injuries.

They'll be hoping at least a few of the defensive players can get fit again during the international break, especially with a game against Eintracht Braunschweig on the horizon.