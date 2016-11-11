Arnold extends with Braunschweig

On Thursday, Eintracht Braunschweig announced they had extended Marc Arnold's deal at the club until 2019.

The sporting director has been with the Lions since 2008, and has since built the club back up from financial trouble to one of the most stable in 2. Bundesliga.

With Torsten Lieberknecht having extended his deal until 2020, the future of Braunschweig is well and truly secured in the right hands.

Time to focus on the players

Now that the two most important men at the club are tied down for the long term, the Eintracht-Stadion outfit will be turning their attention to players with expiring deals.

Marcel Correia, Mirko Boland, Nik Omladic, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Jasmin Fejzic and Domi Kumbela's deals all end this coming summer.

Four of those players - Correia, Omladic, Fejzic and Kumbela - have been particularly important in securing Braunschweig's spot at the top of the table.

They are one point clear of VfB Stuttgart heading into the pre-Winter Break stretch, and will be desperate to at least maintain that gap over their promotion rivals.

Voigt and Arnold have their say

The Lions' CEO, Soeren Oliver Voigt said: "For the past eight and a half years, we have been characterised by the trusting co-operation between the committees and the sporting management, and thus a continuity that is sometimes unusual in the league."

He added, "In order to continue with this, the contract extension with Marc is the next logical step. Together we want to develop Eintracht and lead into a successful future."

Arnold himself explained, "I have always said that I feel well at Eintracht. I am very happy with the work in this traditional club, and I am very much looking forward to the tasks and challenges facing us in the professional and youth team areas."