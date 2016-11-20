TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2-2 Hamburger SV: Müller earns visitors well-deserved point

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim missed the chance to move up to third in the Bundesliga table on Sunday afternoon as they were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw at the Rhein-Neckar Arena by bottom of the table Hamburger SV.

It was the visitors who took the lead midway through the first half when Filip Kostic finished off a lovely flowing move from the away side.

Just as it looked like they would go into the half-time break with the lead, Sandro Wagner equalised for the hosts. Steven Zuber then put the home side in lead four minutes into the second half.

The away side though wouldn't go away and Nicolai Müller scored just after the hour mark to give the struggling side a well-deserved point.

Hosts make a bright start but went behind

The hosts came out of the blocks early and should have been in front early on when Nadiem Amiri played a pass into the box to Andre Kramaric but the striker somehow put his shot wide of the target.

Kramaric then tested Christian Mathenia not long after that as the home side looked to get themselves in front.

The problem though for the hosts was that after sustaining pressure early on, the visitors got their noses in front just before the half-hour mark.

Kostic was the man to put his team in front after he beat a couple of defenders in the box and slotted the ball into the net to score his first goal for his new club.

After the goal, the hosts struggled to get themselves going until the last couple of minutes of the first half.

They should have been level when Pavel Kaderabek found space down the right-hand side and played a cross into the box but somehow Wagner saw his shot saved by Mathenia.

Wagner equalised with the last kick of the first half

The striker though made up for that miss in the first minute of stoppage time as he tapped the ball into the net after a great delivery from a corner kick from Kerem Demirbay found the striker unmarked.

That was literally the last kick of the first half which was a real sickener for the visitors who had done so well to be in front.

Zuber put the hosts in front

Things got worse for the visitors as the hosts went in front at the beginning of the second half.

The goal was created by Kaderabek, who produced a fantastic cross into the box which Zuber volleyed home to turn the game on its head.

Müller earned the visitors a point

After going in front, it just looked like a matter of time until the hosts would get a third goal but just after the hour mark, the visitors hit back to get themselves back on level terms.

Müller was the man to get his side on level terms after he turned a fantastic cross from Kostic into the net after Lewis Holtby touched the ball into his path.

Kramaric continued to frustrate the home crowd throughout the game as he missed two guilt edge chances to get the hosts back in front once again.

Both teams pressed for a winner until the final whistle but the biggest chance to win it, fell to Wagner in stoppage time as the ball dropped to him in the box but he put his left footed shot wide of the goal when he should have done so much better.

Not long after, the game ended in a draw with the visitors more than deserving a point against their hosts on the day.