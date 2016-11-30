Gareth Southgate named England manager on a permanent basis

Gareth Southgate has officially been named as England's 16th permanent manager, with the Football Association unveiling him as their new boss this afternoon.

Taking the job at the age of 46, Southgate will look to build up confidence in the national side after a disastarous Euro 2016 campaign, where England were beaten by minnows Iceland at the last 16 stage.

He's signed a four-year-contract, given the FA's full backing until 2020 at least, giving him two major tournaments in which to make his mark.

Third time lucky?

Southgate is England's third manager of the calendar year, with Roy Hodgson having left after the Euros, replaced by Sam Allardyce, who lasted just 67 days before resigning over a newspaper scandal.

Taking over from Allardyce on an interim basis, Southgate was always favourite to get the job full time, and had a four game audition in which to prove he was the right man.

Winning twice and drawing twice so far, Southgate will point to England's performance against Spain last time out as evidence that he can do a good job, the Three Lions leading for much of the game before two late goals cost them a victory.

Is he the right man?

The new boss does have some experience that will help him in the role, having managed England's U21 side for three years from 2013-2016.

During his time in that role, Southgate coached many of the young stars that are expected to lead England's new era, such as Raheem Sterling, Jack Butland and Dele Alli.

However, many will point to Southgate's lack of experience at top positions as evidence that other candidates should have been considered. Despite playing 57 times for England during an impressive playing career, his only other experience of management is a three-year stint at Middlesbrough.

Onto 2017

Still, having gone through what the FA described as a "tough interview process" Southgate has now got the role and will look to press on with his duties going into 2017.

England are back in action in March as they look to solidfy their spot at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, which will come to an end in the next calendar year.

However, whilst Southgate is expect to see the Three Lions to Russia without much trouble, it's away friendlies against Germany and France in March and June respectively that will really test how well he's bringing the side on.

Upon being handed the position, Southgate spoke of his pride at being selected, however did admit that there's still huge room for improvement in order for England to be a successful national team. It's now up to him to make that happen.