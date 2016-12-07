Former Atletico defender Dominguez retires at the age of 27

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Alvaro Dominguez has announced his retirement following a series of career hampering injuries.

The 27-year-old Spanish international has been struggling with back injuries this season and has struggled for consistency for quite some time now, which has led to him announcing his retirement.

Dominguez has been playing in a terrible condition

Dominguez's injury problems have been well documented ever since his Atletico Madrid days, even then the Spaniard was struggling with injuries but was nevertheless an integral player and a part of the two Europa League triumphs that the Colchoneros achieved.

Dominguez opened up about his injury troubles for the past two years and explained how he's been playing on in a "terrible" condition and that he's been "obliged" to keep on playing. His injuries have caused him to undergo some major operations and the Spaniard says that his condition has led him to the "consequences" that he is "still suffering" today.

Dominguez posted a message on Twitter for his Gladbach and Atletico fans and expressed his feelings with regard to his retirement, he said that his terrible condition means that he will have to "say goodbye" to all his fans and to the sport he is so "passionate" about.

Dominguez's Bundesliga career plagued by injuries

The Spanish versatile defender took his first steps in football with his youth side Atletico Madrid and rose through the ranks as he made his way to the Atletico first team. He experienced great cup success with the Spanish side as he helped them to the Europa League trophy twice as well as an apperance in the final of the Copa Del Rey during his four years in the first team.

During that time, Dominguez also rose through the ranks of the national team and played at every level before making two appearances for the senior side, he was at the peak of his powers at the time and in 2012, decided to leave the Vicente Calderon for a new challenge in the Bundesliga.

Gladbach were one of the first few clubs to show a keen interest in him and snapped him up with a five-year deal. In his first season, Dominguez was consistent and made 40 appearances across all competitions for Die Fohlen.

During the latter half of his career, Dominguez experienced some very bad luck and many injuries which troubled him for large parts of his career with Gladbach.

Dominguez ended his career with 120 appearances for Atletico, 109 appearances for Monchengladbach and 2 caps for Spain and enjoyed relative success in his homeland during his short-lived career.