On Tuesday, 1. FC Kaiserslautern confirmed that they had granted Tayfun Korkut's wish to leave the club.

He and assistant coach Xaver Zembrod depart after just 18 games in charge, and leaves Kaiserslautern looking for their 17th manager in 16 years.

A struggle for goals but brilliant at the back

It's been a real contrast at either end of the pitch for the former Hannover 96 boss, with defence far and away out-performing what the team have managed in attack.

Kaiserslautern have conceded just four goals since September and hadn't lost since October 17th's 1-0 defeat to league leaders, Eintracht Braunschweig.

During that time Robin Koch and Julian Pollersbeck have both emerged as two huge talents, with the pair looking like potential Bundesliga players of the future.

However, that defensive effort has been somewhat forgotten about as FCK have found the net just 11 times in 17 2. Bundesliga games.

Only four players have scored this season, and considering Osayamen Osawe and Jacques Zoua have scored six of those in two matches makes it a very worrying statistic.

Stöver and Gries give their opinions on Korkut's departure

"We spoke with Tayfun Korkut, but his decision was definite," said Uwe Stöver. The sporting director confirmed that last Wednesday they were "informed of his decision", but the club opted to make it public after the Christmas holidays.

Stöver, who was speaking with kicker, continued: "We immediately started the search for suitable successors, and we are already in talks with potential candidates."

Thomas Gries, chairman of the Red Devils' board, told the club website: "We regret this step and thank Tayfun Korkut and Xaver Zembrod for their work for our club. They took over FCK in a difficult situation and have continually worked to stabiliae and improve the newly assembled team. We wish them all the best on their journey."