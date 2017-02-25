Nabil Bentaleb makes Schalke move permanent

FC Schalke 04 have confirmed Nabil Bentaleb's permanent move from Tottenham Hotspur on a four and a half year deal which will keep him at the club till 2021.

Bentaleb was initially bought on loan from the Premier League side in the summer. However, his impressive displays for the Royal Blues this season have led to the club deciding to make his move permanent.

Bentaleb has made 20 appearances in the Bundesliga and has scored four goals in the process, so far this season.

Bentaleb feels at home with Schalke

The Algerian international has been very impressive with his displays since his move to the Bundesliga. His dominant displays in midfield has won him many plaudits, as he continues to develop in the German top flight.

After confirming his stay with Schalke, Bentaleb expressed his delight on Twitter, saying that he was "delighted" to make the move permanent and also thanked the club and the fans for trusting him with the transfer.

The 22-year old spoke about the move and said that it is "great to have somebody who trusts you ". He spoke highly of everyone at Schalke in saying that "the whole club" has made it "easy" for him to "feel at home" with Schalke and said that he is "delighted" to be a part of the club.

Bentaleb wanted to convince everyone

Bentaleb arrived on a loan-deal in the summer and since then, manager Markus Weinzierl has made him a key component of his side as they look to battle for European qualification places.

The Algerian international revealed his desire to sign with Schalke from when he arrived at the club. He said that ever since his arrival in Gelsenkirchen, it was his "objective" to play as "often" as he could and to "convince the club" to sign him permanently.

He then expressed his relief and delight in saying that, it feels "amazing" that the deal has been completed and that "everything is signed and sealed".