Borussia Mönchengladbach (7) 1-1 (6) Eintracht Frankfurt: Hrgota haunts former side to send Eagles to Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt have advanced through to the DFB Pokal final after defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 7-6 on penalties after the sides couldn't be separated after 120 minutes at the Borussia-Park Stadium.

The Eagles took the lead in the 15th minute when Taleb Tawatha smashed home with a wonderful left-footed finish to give his side the perfect start in the game.

Just before half-time though Jonas Hofmann equalised with the final kick of the half with a well controlled volley.

The second half barely saw any chances so the game went into extra-time. Extra-time itself was also not much of event as no team could create the key chance so the game went to penalties.

Unfortunately their had to be a winner and a loser in a shootout and this time it was the Foals as youngster Djibril Sow missed the key penalty which sent Dieter Hecking's team crashing out.

Eagles soared from the beginning and took a deserved lead

The Eagles started the game on the front foot and should have taken the lead two mintues in when Marco Fabian put the ball wide of the goal with the goal at his mercy after Yann Sommer had earlier denied Branimir Hrgota, who was played through on goal.

The visitors though got exatcly what their start to the game deserved when Tawatha drilled the ball home into the top corner of the net after a great cross into the box from Timothy Chandler.

They could have doubled their lead soon after when Ante Rebić received the ball in space inside the box but he dragged his shot wide of the goal when he should have so much better.

Hofmann earned the Foals an undeserved equaliser before half-time

After a very good start to the game from the visitors though the game became very scrappy which led to the hosts getting back into the game and going close to equalising with their first real attempt on goal.

Sommer collected the ball from a corner kick before kicking the ball up the field to where Hofmann was and the winger, who was put under pressure by Lukas Hradecky, put his lobbed shot wide of the goal.

Just as the Eagles thought they were going to go in at half-time with the lead, the hosts did score, with the last kick of the half, when a brilliant cross Ibrahima Traoré was flicked on by Andre Hahn into the path of Hofmann, who volleyed the ball into the net with the Frankfurt defenders stunned.

It was just what the hosts needed going into the break, while the visitors will feel that they had the half under control but one lapse in concentration cost them which meant the second half could end up going either way.

Both teams cancelled each other out in the second half

Just as they did the first half, the visitors started strong again at the start of the second as a lovely long pass from Michael Hector found Fabian in the box but he saw his shot well-saved by Sommer.

Apart from this chance though the visitors really started to take their foot off the gas and that allowed the visitors to dominate for the rest of the second half without getting a goal.

The closest the home side came to a goal was when Lars Stindl found space at the edge of the visitors box before hitting a good shot towards goal but it was well-saved by Hradecky.

The hosts pushed right to the end of normal time but the visitors defended resolutely throughout to take the game to extra-time with both teams starting to feel the pace of the game.

The Eagles won a very tense penalty shootout to advance to the final

Extra-time was really poor as the visitors sat back and defended well which prevented the home side from creating any decent openings.

It meant that the game went into a penalty shootout and for a long time the penalty kicks where of a high standard.

The first six penalties from each team were converted before Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen saw his spot kick saved by Hradecky.

It meant that Guillermo Varela had the chance to win it for the visitors but he also saw his penalty kick saved by Sommer.

Sow then had the responsibility of stepping up to take the next penalty for the home side but he saw his shot saved and that meant that Hrgota, who used to play for the hosts, stepped up to take for the visitors and he scored to send the Eagles through to the final were they will either play Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund.