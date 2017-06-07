Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Julian Korb to become fourth Hannover signing

Hannover 96 are wasting no time in preparing for their return to the Bundesliga next season, with Julian Korb set to become their fourth summer signing.

The right-back will join from Borussia Mönchengladbach on a three-year deal, although his medical and the final bits of paperwork have yet to be completed as the player is currently away on holiday.

He will add UEFA Champions League experience to André Breitenreiter’s squad, and he joins Michael Esser, Matthias Ostrzolek and Pirmin Schwegler as new arrivals at the HDI-Arena.

Out of favour under Hecking

Korb leaves Gladbach after 11 years with the club, which he joined as a 14-year-old in 2006 from MSV Duisburg.

After rising through the ranks at the club he made his debut against 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the end of the 2011-12 season, however he did not become a regular until the season after next.

He remained a regular fixture in the side until the departure of André Schubert as coach last December. His successor Dieter Hecking preferred Tony Jantschke, Nico Elvedi or even Fabian Johnson at right-back, with Korb making just three appearances after the winter break.

In total the 27-year-old made 76 Bundesliga appearances for the Foals and 101 in total, including 11 games in the Champions League over the past couple of seasons.

Although uncapped at senior level for Germany, he made eight under-21 appearances and played a full part in their 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign.

More defensive experience for Die Roten

Speaking as the move was confirmed on Wednesday, club manager Horst Heldt explained why the club had moved to sign Korb. He said that Korb was a player who “already had a lot of experience,” and that he could “identity” with the direction the club was going in.

Korb himself said he would like to take Hannover “to the next level in the Bundesliga,” and that he was looking forward to “developing further” as a player and that he wants to take more responsibility as well.

Korb, who can also play in midfield if required, will be competing with Oliver Sorg for the spot at right-back next season.

He is the fourth defensive-minded reinforcement that the club have already made since their promotion was confirmed just over two weeks’ ago.

Goalkeeper Esser has joined from relegated SV Darmstadt 98, left-back Ostrzolek has moved from Hamburger SV and Schwelger, primarily a defensive midfielder, comes in from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Quotes via Hannover 96.