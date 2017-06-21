Germany U21 3-0 Denmark U21: Selke stars as Germany top the group

Germany Under 21's put in another magnificent display as they take a step closer to the European Championship semi-finals in Poland. They face Italy on Saturday who are three points behind Die Mannschaft. The Germans know a draw will see them win the group and progress through.

Germany dominate 1st half

Wolfsburg's Max Arnold came closest in the first five minutes of the game after a first time effort on his left foot went well wide of Jeppe Hojbjerg's goal. Serge Gnabry was lively in the opening stages in the encounter, and eased past a Denmark defender before passing the ball inside for Mitchell Weiser, who's shot was wayward after stretching for the ball.

Germany continued to dominate possession throughout the first half, with Gnabry looking like creating a chance every time he was on the ball. This time the Bayern Munich midfielder powered down the left-hand side before pulling back to Max Meyer inside the box, however, his shot didn't trouble the Danish goalkeeper and was smashed over the bar.

With 15 minutes of the first half to go, Davie Selke came close to opening the scoring for Germany, as a chipped through ball from Weiser was met by the head of the RB Leipzig striker, but could only manage to put the ball into the keeper's hands.

Denmark struggled to create any real goal scoring opportunities in the first half, but had somehow managed to keep the scores level at half time, but had to improve considerably if they wanted to seriously get anything out of the game.

Selke stars in 2nd half

However, they were unable to improve at the start of the second half, as Germany finally punished Denmark. Selke received the ball on the edge of the box before looping the ball over Hojbjerg and into the top left-hand corner of the Danish goal to give Die Mannschaft a deserved lead.



Mid-way through the second half Denmark had seemed to finally settle on the ball and came extremely close to equalizing. Substitute Kenneth Zohore received the ball on the left of the box before placing the ball towards the far right bottom corner, but the finger tips of Julian Pollersbeck pushed the ball around the post and kept the score at 1-0.

With 20 minutes to go, a corner found Gnabry who was lurking free at the back post. His shot was cleared off the line and put out for another corner. Three minuets later, another corner this time met by Marc-Oliver Kempf outside the six-yard box and was lashed in on the volley and gave Germany a two-goal cushion.

German substitute Nadiem Amiri who at 20 years old is the youngest member of the German squad received the ball from Selke on the edge of the box, Amiri proceeded to ease past a Denmark defender before seeing a deflected finish make it 3-0 and give Germany a comfortable victory.

After Italy's 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic earlier this evening Germany lay at the top of group C with 6 points, whilst Italy and the Czech Republic have 3 points each. All Stefan Kuntz's Under 21's have to do now is to avoid defeat.