Aue make double swoop for Kempe and Wydra

Erzgebirge Aue have continued their summer revamp by bringing in two more players in the form of Dennis Kempe and Dominik Wydra.

Kempe arrives from relegated Karlsruher SC whilst Wydra comes in from VfL Bochum. Both players have signed contracts until 2019.

Two experiences 2. Bundesliga players

Left-back Kempe has parted company with Karlsruhe after six years at the Wildparkstadion, having previously played for Borussia Mönchengladbach II, VfL Wolfsburg II, 1.FC Kleve, FC Vaduz and VfR Aalen.

He appeared 123 times in all competitions for them, scoring nine goals. 21 of those matches came in the past season, when Karlsruhe were relegated from the 2. Bundesliga.

Former Austria Under-21 midfielder Wydra started his career with SK Rapid Wien, before SC Paderborn 07 brought him to Germany in 2015. He spent one season there before joining Bochum last summer.

Not helped by a couple of injuries, he was in and out of the side at the Ruhrstadion, making 13 appearances with one goal and one assist to speak of. He is not the only player to make the move east from Bochum this summer, with youngster Moise Ngwisani having done so as well.

Kempe and Wydra head straight to Austrian pre-season camp

Aue club president Helge Leonhardt said that Kempe was “a defender with a lot of ability and 2. Liga experience,” whilst he feels that Wydra will be “a very good fit for our team” and “will help us.”

Thomas Letsch, the new head coach at Aue, added that the club were “pleased” that both players had signed. He confirmed both would join their training camp in Austria, where they will be “quickly integrated” with the rest of the squad.

Kempe will wear the number 15 shirt for Aue, whilst Wydra has been given 25. As well as Ngwisani, they have also signed John-Patrick Strauß, Nicolai Rapp, Michael Maria, Malcolm Cacutalua and Arianit Ferati for the upcoming season.

Quotes via Erzgebirge Aue.