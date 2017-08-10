Ousmane Dembele AWOL from training as Barcelona linger around Dortmund star

Ousmane Dembele was absent from Borussia Dortmund training on Thursday as rumours of a possible departure to Barcelona only grew stronger.

Unable to explain the 20-year-old's absence, the Bundesliga club have fined Dembele a week's wages and suspended him for the same length of time.

Some had suggested that he was flying to Barcelona in hope of completing a move to the Catalan club, whilst Dortmund insist that he remains in Germany and unavailable for sale unless an extraordinary offer is made.

Dembele reportedly went hours without answering calls from BVB officials, only aggravating his club further as they seek to deal with Barcelona's well-publicised interest in their prized-asset.

BVB statement

Releasing a statement in the aftermath of the drama, Dortmund said;

"Borussia Dortmund has held talks with FC Barcelona regarding the possible transfer of the BVB player Ousmane Dembele to FC Barcelona.

"During the meet, the representatives of FC Barcelona submited a bid which did not correspond to the player's extraordinary footballing and other abilities, nor to the present economic market situation of the European transfer market.

"BVB therefore rejected this offer.

"As there is no other offer from FC Barcelona to date, there is currently no transfer of the player, and this is not looking likely."

Barcelona struggling

Barcelona have been relentless in their pursuit of Dembele ever since Neymar completed his record breaking move to PSG last week.

However, with their first offer believed to have added up to around £65 million, it's thought that it'll take nearly double that to force Dortmund into accepting a bid.

Having had a second bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho also rejected this week, it's a nervy time for Catalan fans as the clock ticks on towards the end of the window.

