1. FC Kaiserslautern 0-0 VfL Bochum: Red Devils waste valuable chances in goalless draw

1. FC Kaiserslautern and VfL Bochum played out a frustrating goalless draw, with the Red Devils having the majorities of chances but failing to take advantage of them.

The point does the 2. Bundesliga’s bottom side little good, but it helps Bochum edge a little further away from the danger zone, despite a 1-0 victory for MSV Duisburg in Friday’s other game against SV Sandhausen.

Kaiserslautern wasteful in front of goal

After defeat to SSV Jahn Regensburg last weekend, Jeff Strasser made three changes to the Kaiserslautern team, bringing in Benjamin Kessel, Manfred Osei Kwadwo and, for his first start, Brandon Borrello. After holding leaders Fortuna Düsseldorf to a goalless draw on Monday, interim Bochum coach Jens Rasiejewski recalled Görkem Saglam and Johannes Wurtz at the expense of Kevin Stöger and the suspended Lukas Hinterseer.

Thomas Eisfeld had a shot saved early on by Marius Müller, before later putting a free-kick just wide, but otherwise it was all Kaiserslautern in the first half, the only trouble being they just couldn’t take their chances.

Borrello looked lively, with a shot curling just wide before another effort off target a minute later. An excellent cross from Philipp Mwene then deserved a better finish than the header that Osei Kwadwo was able to meet it with. The recalled 22-year-old then wasted another opportunity, this time following a pass from Christoph Moritz. Kessel would also see a shot from a corner deflect over.

The chances kept on coming. Another Mwene cross was met by Joel Abu Hanna, and his header was much closer than the earlier Osei Kwadwo one, however Manuel Riemann just about kept it out. He also made an easier save from a Sebastian Andersson hearer, whilst just before the break an excellent attempt from Mwene was just shy of the top corner.

Shipnoski hits bar and Diamantakos goal disallowed

Nicklas Shipnoski came on early in the second half for an injured Abu Hanna, and in an otherwise quiet period of the game he came mightily close to getting Kaiserslautern’s elusive goal. After running into a central position, he took aim from some way out and was desperately unlucky to see his shot cannon off the bar.

The play for much of the second half was a lot more attritional, with Bochum only threatening from set pieces and Kaiserslautern having few other chances. An Osei Kwadwo cross did find Andersson, however he headed it over.

With just over ten minutes to go, Dimitrios Diamantakos had the ball in the net for Bochum, however it was rightfully disallowed. It was a delightful finish into the top corner but he had clearly used his hand to control the ball beforehand. He escaped a yellow for that offence but found himself in the book anyway just a minute later.

The closest either side came to breaking the deadlock after that was an effort for Moritz from a Kaiserslatuern free kick, but it was blocked and Wurtz cleared the danger. The three points had been there for the taking for the Red Devils, but it proves to be a frustrating night and they remain rock bottom of the league.