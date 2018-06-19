Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

But hey ho, who knows? If you rewind back to 24 years ago, Saudi earned a famous win over Belgium to reach the knockout stage - their last win at the World Cup.

Anyhow, as you would expect, conceding five goals against a side who are somehow ranked three places below them in the world rankings, offers no real optimism - and the prospect of facing Uruguay is probably slightly more daunting.

If Saudi can take any positives from Thursday's defeat, in parts, they did cause Russia problems on the counter-attack. Their wingers are quick and can prove dangerous if their full-backs can get beyond them. Left-back Yasir Al-Shahrani showed that around 15 minutes in when Mohammad Al-Sahlawi went inches away from levelling the scores.

Saudi Arabia marked their 12-year absence from the World stage with a 5-0 drubbing against hosts Russia in the World Cup opening ceremony. If a 10-minute performance from Robbie Williams can't inspire you, then I don't know what can. Maybe they haven’t forgiven him for leaving Take That

Uruguay will no doubt commit bodies forward so those wide areas could be key if Saudi are to earn a shock result. Perhaps they will look to play for set pieces too. Salman Al Faraj and Alburayk have shown they are more than capable of delivering inviting balls into the box.

The Barcelona striker especially appeared a frustrated figure last time out - so perhaps the early stages in this one could be crucial to see what Suarez turns up. Everyone knows how much Suarez is adored by his country - so it won't be a surprise to anyone if he is the man to fire his side into the last 16.

Despite possessing the firepower of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, Uruguay's winner came from an unlikely source in Atlético Madrid defender Jose Giménez when he powered home Carlos Sanchez' free-kick. Suarez, in particular, will be hoping he hits better form in his 100th appearance - squandering numerous chances against the Egyptians

For all their possession, Uruguay had to wait until the 89th minute to see off Egypt on Friday - a performance which led to some people questioning the Uruguayan credentials with many tipping them to be one of the dark horses of the tournament.

Following Russia’s tie with Egypt last night, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are preparing for their second round fixture, and Óscar Tabárez’ men know a win will see them advance to the knockout stage. For Saudi, their search for their first World Cup win since their 1994 success continues - and they previous result suggests their search is going to last a little longer.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to our coverage of today’s World Cup Group A game between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. I’m Jordan Cronin, and I’ll be providing minute-by-minute commentary. We’ll have all the latest updates and team news from the Rostov Arena an hour prior to kick-off. So follow our updates throughout!