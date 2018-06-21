Nigeria vs Iceland Live Stream Score commentary in World Cup 2018

As for Nigeria, well changes should be expected. Their performance in the defeat to Croatia was pretty lacklustre and not even the introduction of Premier League talents like Kelechi Iheanacho was enough to give them a real foothold in the game.

However, how will they line-up? Iceland could be forced into making one change after Johann Berg Gudmundsson suffered a torn muscle injury during the second-half against Argentina. They are sweating on the fitness of the versatile Burnley man. They will, however, be boosted by the fact that Gylfi Sigurdsson came through the Argentina game unscathed. The Everton midfielder, who is returning to fitness after a nasty knee injury, was able to play the full 90 minutes and even popped up with a trademark assist.

That result means that Iceland have a great chance at progression if they are able to pick up a win over the Super Eagles.

Last night in Group D, Croatia put Argentina to the sword - leaving the South Americans on the brink of a World Cup group stage exit. Three second-half goals were enough to guide Dalić's men into the last-16.

On the other side of the coin, Nigeria were comfortably beaten by Croatia. The Croatians were in control from the get go and found an opening before half-time after Oghenekaro Etebo, unfortunately, guided the ball into his own net. Zlatko Dalic's men pressed for a second but wasteful efforts saw them wait until the later stages of the game to wrap up the points. Luka Modric stroked home from the penalty spot with less than 20 minutes to go to secure an opening game win for Vatreni.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side rode their luck in the second-half with their backs against the wall. They allowed La Albiceleste to rack up 80% possession and over 25 attempts on goal whilst not producing a shot on target in the second-half for themselves. It was that trademark resolute defending that saw them through.

Iceland held out for an unbelievable draw against Argentina. Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for the Argentines but they were pegged back less than five minutes later after Alfred Finnbogason found the net for a historic first World Cup goal for the European minnows. Goalkeeper and hero of the afternoon Hannes Halldorsson, then stopped a second-half Lionel Messi penalty as Jorge Sampaoli’s side looked to turn the screw.

Fast forward back to the present day and both sides are playing from behind the eight ball in this tournament’s ‘Group of Death. Neither of these two sides were able to pick up three points in their opening group game but came through in different circumstances.

Much has changed since the sides last met in their only meeting, back in 1981. Iceland were victorious in a friendly that took place in Reykjavík. The Nordic minnows ran out 3-0 winners.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary for the World Cup. Today sees Nigeria face off against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd. This afternoon's game kicks off at 16:00 GMT, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, analysis and live coverage from Connor Bennett. Make sure you keep up with our updates!