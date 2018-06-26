Denmark 0-0 France: First goalless draw of World Cup sends Danes to Round of 16

France and Denmark wrapped up Group C play with a 0-0 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, the first goalless match at the World Cup after 37 games.

The result also sees both teams go through group play unbeaten with the French finishing on seven points whilst Denmark claim five to reach the last-16 for the first time since the 2002 edition of the tournament.

The result would turn out to have little impact on Åge Hareide's men as they were already through as a result of Peru defeating Australia 2-0 in the other Group C match.

Pre-match buildup offers hope of feisty encounter

Last month, the Denmark boss claimed that France were "nothing special", that they "don't have a leader like Zinedine Zidane to galvanize them" and questioned if Paul Pogba thinks only "about his haircuts".

Les Blues boss Didier Deschamps fired back, stating the comments were "not particularly pleasant" in his pre-match press conference while confirming his squad were aware of them.

All of this built up to what many thought could be a feisty affair, yet, it turned out to be anything but.

The first shot on target came in the 39th minute, when Antoine Greizmann turned to fire a tame effort at Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel from the edge of the area.

Dull contest sees little action

The closest chance to a goal in a truly awful first 45 minutes was when former Cardiff City man Andreas Cornelius played in Christen Eriksen with a wonderfully weighted ball to attack in the box.

If the first half was bad, the second half was somehow worse, the Danes' only shot on target coming after 54 minutes when France backup keeper Steve Mandanda spilt Eriksen's free-kick.

The former Crystal Palace 'keeper recovered before Cornelius could capitalize on the rebound.

Fekir provides half-chances for a goal

Substitute Nabil Fekir came off the bench for Griezmann on 69 minutes and within seconds crashed a ball into the side netting.

That was the closest the dreary contest would get to seeing a goal.

Fekir curled another from distance which forced Schmeichel, who time-wasted at every opportunity, comfortably pushed away.

After that, the game descended into both teams seemingly content with a 0-0 draw and knowing the score of the other game - seeing them both progress to the last-16.

France will face Group D runners-up Argentina in a mouth-watering Round of 16 clash on Saturday in Kazan whilst Denmark while square off with Group D winners Croatia Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod.