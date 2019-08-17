DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 17: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on before the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park on August 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images) Dortmund vs Augsburg: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga 2019 (1-1)