Dortmund vs Augsburg: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga 2019 (1-1)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 17: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on before the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park on August 17, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Dortmund vs Augsburg: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga 2019 (1-1)

Follow along for Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019-20 Bundesliga. Kick-off time: 2:30pm BST.

10: Dortmund go close
Julian Weigl strikes a fine volley from the edge of the box but Tomas Koubek acrobatically tips the ball over the bar.
3: GOAL Dortmund
The lead does not last long, as Paco Alcacer levels the score with a tidy finish inside the area.
1: GOAL Augsburg
The visitors make an ideal start as Florian Niederlechner opens the scoring almost straight from the kick-off.
Dortmund: Starting XI

 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dortmund vs Augsburg match.
How to watch Dortmund vs Augsburg Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Unfortunately, the game is not being broadcast live on British TV.

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Bet App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Augsburg: Predicted XI
Koubek; Asta, Oxford, Suchy, Pedersen; Khedira, Gruezo; Hahn, Gregoritsch, Richter; Finnbogason
Dortmund: Predicted XI
Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Witsel, Delaney; Reus; Sancho, Alcacer, Brandt
Augsburg: Team News
Schmidt has a number of injuries to contend with this afternoon with no less than five players currently on the treatment table.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (Thigh), Iago (Knee), Raphael Framberger (Knee) and Felix Gotze (Hip) will all miss out, whilst Sergio Cordova is not yet considered match fit.

Caiuby is suspended for the fixture.

Dortmund: Team News
Raphael Guerreiro is expected to miss out once again as he continues his recovery from a muscular injury, however, Favre has the rest of his first team squad available.

Summer signings Julian BrandtThorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz could all make their league debuts for the Black and Yellows.

Augsburg hope to put cup exit behind them
Last Saturday's 2-1 DFB Pokal defeat to fourth tier Verl was not the start Martin Schmidt would have hoped for with a number of new players making their debuts.

Having only avoided the relegation play-off by four points in May, Schmidt will be hoping new arrivals Tomas Koubek and Marek Suchy will carry his side to a more stable league position.

Dortmund plan title push
Lucien Favre's young Dortmund mounted an impressive title challenge in 2018-19 and were unlucky to miss out on the title by two points to Bayern Munich.

This came after they had lead by nine points earlier in the campaign prior to losing 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.

If the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus can reach the same heights as last season then there is no reason Dortmund cannot win their first title since 2012.

Opening League Fixture
This is both sides' first league game of the season after the Bundesliga kicked off last night. Both Dortmund and Augsburg were in cup action last week.
Kick-Off Times
The Dortmund vs Augsburg match will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 BST.
