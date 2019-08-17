Dortmund vs Augsburg: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga 2019 (1-1)
Follow along for Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019-20 Bundesliga. Kick-off time: 2:30pm BST.
If you want to directly stream it: Sky Bet App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (Thigh), Iago (Knee), Raphael Framberger (Knee) and Felix Gotze (Hip) will all miss out, whilst Sergio Cordova is not yet considered match fit.
Caiuby is suspended for the fixture.
Summer signings Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz could all make their league debuts for the Black and Yellows.
Having only avoided the relegation play-off by four points in May, Schmidt will be hoping new arrivals Tomas Koubek and Marek Suchy will carry his side to a more stable league position.
This came after they had lead by nine points earlier in the campaign prior to losing 5-0 at the Allianz Arena.
If the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus can reach the same heights as last season then there is no reason Dortmund cannot win their first title since 2012.