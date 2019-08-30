Bundesliga clubs handed generous Europa League draws

Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg have discovered who they must overcome between now and December to progress to the knockout stages of this season's UEFA Europa League.

Frankfurt to face beaten finalists

As a reward for their comeback play-off round triumph over Strasbourg, Frankfurt have been drawn alongside last year's beaten finalists, Arsenal, in Group F.

Arsenal lost 4-1 to Chelsea - who beat Frankfurt in the semi-finals - in Baku back in May.

The 1980 winners will also face Belgian Pro League leaders Standard Liege, who were knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Ajax, and Vitoria SC of Portugal, who are making their third group stage appearance.

Wolfsburg reap rewards of high seeding

Due to being amongst the 12 clubs with the highest UEFA coefficients, Wolfsburg were on of the top seeds for the group stage draw and, as a result, have been given arguably the easiest challenge of the German teams.

They will also travel to Belgium as they face KAA Gent, who they beat in the Champions League in 2016, as well as 1976 European Cup finalists Saint-Etienne, who will provide the sternest test.

Completing Group I are Ukrainian outfit Olexandriya, who are making their first ever appearance in the group stage of a European competition.

Foals handed toughest draw

Two-time winners, Borussia Monchengladbach have been given the most daunting task of the three Bundesliga representatives if they are to continue their European campaign beyond the new year.

Joining Marco Rose's side in Group J are Italian giants Roma who return to the group stage for the first time since the competition was rebranded, having finished outside the top three in Serie A for the first time since 2013.

Super Lig runners-up Istanbul Basaksehir are also present and boast a plethora of international experience within their squad, including Arda Turan.

Completing the group are Wolfsberger of Austria, who Rose will know well from his time at Red Bull Salzburg. GAM FC are embarking on just their second European campaign and this will be their first group stage appearance.