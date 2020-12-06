Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: BVB draw first game in 2020

Giovanni Reyna’s second half strike earned Borussia Dortmund a point away at Eintracht Frankfurt, although Lucien Favre’s side will be disappointed not to have won the game at Deutsche Bank Park.

Daichi Kamada gave the hosts an early lead only to be cancelled out by Reyna’s effort after 56 minutes as Dortmund were made to settle for a draw for the first time in 2020.

Injuries taking their toll

The Black & Yellow made seven changes from the midweek draw with Lazio in the Champions League, with both Emre Can and Mats Hummels passing fitness tests to start whilst Dan-Axel Zagadou made his first start for nine months due to injury.

The first chance fell to Hummels, but he was inches away from getting on the end of Jadon Sancho’s inviting free kick early on.

Breakthrough

Yet it was Frankfurt who opened the scoring just nine minutes in. Martin Hinteregger played a good through ball from inside his own half to release Kamada, who broke clear to fire past Roman Burki.

Whilst the visitors enjoyed more of the ball, they only really began to test the Frankfurt defence midway through the first half. Julian Brandt picked out Sancho and after cutting in from the right, he fired just over the bar before the Englishman dragged a low shot narrowly wide.

At the other end, the men from Hesse repeatedly created opportunities of their own, the best of which was missed by Aymen Barkok just before half time.

Turn the screw

Dortmund started to impose themselves on the game much more at the start of the second period, with Can seeing an effort turned away by Kevin Trapp before they drew level moments later. Reyna rounded off a great piece of individual play with a thumping shot into the top corner having been found by Sancho.

The game ebbed and flowed, with both sides having chances to win. However, as time progressed it was Dortmund who looked to be playing for the win. Reyna saw an effort cleared off the line by Evan Ndicka in the 80th minute but beyond that, neither team could really create any further chances in difficult conditions.

"Two contrasting halves."

And coach Sebastian Kehl was in a reflective mood after the game. “We saw two contrasting halves,” he said.

“We cannot be satisfied with the first one. We made a significant improvement in the second and applied more pressure. I was pleased with some things but not others.

“We’ll analyse and talk about that. We don’t have a lot of time with the game at Zenit on Tuesday. We absolutely want to win that match to ensure we stay top of the group."