Laos vs Indonesia: Preview, Prediction and more

Laos, having played two very tough games against Vietnam and Malaysia and still haven’t gotten their first point in this tournament, are still unbelievably not going to let their guard down when they go head-to-head with one of their biggest rivalry in South-East Asia as well. They have been improving tremendously under the likes of 2 Singaporean coaches V.Selvaraj and technical director, V.Sundramoorthy, who was previous head coach of the Laos national team.

Head coach V.Selvaraj credits his boys on how hard they have worked against the Vietnamese squad, which is currently the only team in South-East Asia to reach further than any team in the World Cup Qualifiers.

“They (Vietnam) are a very superior side, we know their quality and they have been playing at a very high level in the World Cup Qualifiers so most important is that we must have a plan, we had a plan. We had to play a little more defensive, we have been working together on our shape, on our defending.

“Our plan was to frustrate them as long as we can and of course, hit them on the counter. It worked for us and I believe it is a respectable score. Credits to them, they worked hard. My boys worked very hard, credits to my boys as well and in the end, I think it is a respectable result,” as Selvaraj mentioned in a post-match interview after the game against Vietnam.

It is merely damage and control for Selvaraj’s side as his team faces tougher and tougher opponents with players possessing utmost quality that are playing abroad especially in continents like Europe, middle-east or even teams that had a very good pre-season before coming down to this tournament.

However, Selvaraj mentioned in a post-match interview after his side played Malaysia about how this would be a good experience for his players, despite them not having a local league for the past two years due to COVID and a pre-season training camp unlike other teams in his group.

“We started differently from the first game, and of course, player-to-player, Malaysia are a different level to us, but I’m proud of how the players pushed themselves and were adventurous.

“We need to remember that this (Laos) is a very young squad, and it has been a good opportunity for them, so we will learn and grow from this experience,” as Selvaraj mentioned in his post-match interview following his lost against Malaysia.

Indonesia having won their first game and claiming their first three points, are now looking to cause more damage to the Laotians in their upcoming fixture. Despite the Cambodians beating the Indonesian defence twice, they were still no match for the Garudas as Evan Dimas, Rachmat Irianto and Ramai Remakiek ensured they left the stadium with all three points. These players will be looking to get their name on the scoresheet again when they meet Laos in their upcoming fixture.

“I feel that the players weren’t perhaps in 100% physical condition, but I still have strong belief that we can play better moving forward,” said coach Shin Tae-yong mentioned in a post-match interview following their win against Cambodia. The game ended with Indonesian beating Cambodia 4-2.

Laos vs Indonesia head-to-head

Laos shared the same terrain with Indonesia thrice in the past, with Indonesia winning twice and drawing once. The last time both teams met back in 2014, Indonesia thumped Laos with a scoreline of 5-1, enjoying their win comfortably.

Laos Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Indonesia Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Laos vs Indonesia team news

Laos

There are no reported injuries or suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Indonesia

There are no reported injuries or suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Laos vs Indonesia Predicted Starting XI

Laos Predicted XI ( 5-4-1 ): K. Souvannasangso (GK), T. Inthavong, M. Saitaifah, A.Siphongphan, X. Phomsavanh, N. Chanhthalangsy, M. Phetphakdy, P. khochalem, S. Vongchiengkham, B. Bounkong, B. Ketkeophomphone

Indonesia Predicted XI ( 4-1-4-1 ): S. Fadil (GK), A. Mangkualam, R. Utomo, A. Dewangga, P. Arhan, R. Irianto, W. Sulaeman, E. Dimas, R. Kambuaya, I. Jaya, E. Walian.

Laos is still looking to grab their first goal as well as their first point in this tournament, but factors such as experience and motivation would be low for Thim Xad after their two damaging losses in their first two games. Indonesia will be looking to exploit these weaknesses against Laos to their advantage as much as possible to leave the stadium with all three points.

Prediction: Laos 0-4 Indonesia

