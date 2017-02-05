Dynamo Dresden 0-0 1. FC Union Berlin: East Germans can't be separated promotion clash

The 2. Bundesliga served up a treat for Sunday's action as they scheduled a East Germany derby between Dynamo Dresden and 1. FC Union Berlin. Both clubs had exceeded expectations so far this season and both are challenging for promotion, yet the game didn't live up to the billing and the game ended goalless.

Despite Dynamo only coming up this season from the 3. Liga they've settled very well and currently sit in sixth place, one point behind their opponents Union. The Berlin club have improved this season and are occupying fourth place and looking to move within a point of the top three.

Despite all the huffing and puffing neither side could break the deadlock

The match between the East Germans started with both sides battling for early possession, however neither side could keep hold of the ball and chances were rare in the opening stages. It took 13 minutes for the game to have it's first meaningful effort on goal. Kristian Pedersen broke down the left for Union and after cutting inside he was able to set the ball to Felix Kroos and the Union captain fired just over the bar.

Dynamo's first opportunity of the game came from a set piece, Marvin Stefaniak tried his luck from a long range free kick and the low powerful effort bounced just wide of Jakob Busk's goal.

The first half certainly wasn't the most exciting in terms of attacking threat, however it did serve up an intriguing midfield battle. As the game approached half time Dynamo upped the tempo and were almost gifted the games first goal. Christopher Trimmel under hit his back pass to Busk and Stefan Kutschke looked to be in on goal, unfortunately for the hosts Busk was quick off his line to clear the danger.

Hedlund hits the bar in the second half

In the second half both sides were more purposeful going forward and it was Union Berlin that came close to breaking the deadlock ten minutes into the half. Simon Hedlund managed to break away from Marco Hartmann on the left and after coming inside he unleashed a brilliant effort on goal. The Swedish youngster was denied by the fingertips of Marvin Schwäbe who managed to flick the effort onto the bar.

Dynamo responded to that effort and started come out on top and they went agonisingly close to taking the vital lead. A long ball forward saw Kutschke head the ball back towards the middle of the area and the ball looped over Toni Leistner and allowed Niklas Hauptmann to fire from close range. Somehow Busk produced a magnificent reaction save to keep his side level.

Union Berlin should've had the ball in the back of Dresden's goal with 15 minutes remaining, as Kroos' corner was flicked on by Trimmel. The ball found it's way to an unmarked Leistner who headed horribly wide and should've put his side in front.

The home side came close once more as freekick into the area saw Pascal Testroet win a header at the back post. His header into the middle picked out Hartmann and the midfielder thought he was going to score, however Damir Kreilach raced across and made an excellent block to save his team. The ball did fall nicely for Testroet, who disappointingly fired well over from close range.

That chance for Dresden proved to be the last bit of action of the game and despite both team's efforts the game ended in a goalless draw.

The draw was enough for Dynamo Dresden to move up to fifth place and up next for them is a trip to Hamburg to face St. Pauli. As for Union Berlin they stay in fourth and are three points behind the top three, they'll look to close that gap next Sunday as they host Arminia Bielefeld.