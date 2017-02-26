1. FC Nürnberg 0-1 VfL Bochum: Quaschner cracker seals back-to-back Bochum wins

A superb performance from Manuel Riemann and Nils Quaschner's tidy finish meant that VfL Bochum claimed a vital 0-1 away win over 1. FC Nürnberg.

Team news

Following the first game they'd failed to score in for 41 matches and the consequent 2-0 defeat to 1860 Munich, Alois Schwartz's side were desperate for a response. Ondrej Petrak and Kevin Möhwald both had to be replaced due to injury and illness, however, though both Greog Margreitter and Tim Matavz returned to the line-up.

For Bochum, Gertjan Verbeek and his men celebrated a late, great 2-1 win at home to Würzburger Kickers. It was a much-needed victory and the man who got the winning goal, Dominik Wydra was drafted in to replace the suspended Marco Stiepermann in their only change.

Riemann resilient, Quaschner clinical

It was a tough beginning for both sides with chances few and far between in a hard-fought opening 10 minutes. Rurik Gislason's hopeful attempt was the only moment of note.

However, that was only the start of the hosts' show of strength as they began to push Bochum back after the 20 minute mark. Manuel Riemann was to be Bochum's most important player in the first half as he did superbly well to react and palm clear Lukas Mühl's well-struck half-volley.

Riemann continued his one-man-mission to keep out Nürnberg as he held Gislason's powerful effort from 25 yards. He also had to get down quickly to prod the returning Matavz's close-range effort wide. At the other end, Bochum finally made their way forward through Johannes Wurtz but Thorsten Kirschbaum punched his cross clear.

From there, the visitors had been given a new sense of purpose and began to test the home back-line. Wurtz again tried his luck, although his bicycle kick bounced up and off the post before being hacked clear by the Nürnberg defence.

Their pressure would eventually pay off and another move down the right would prove to be the key. Jan Gyamerah exchanged a clever one-two with Selim Gündüz before heading to the by-line and pulling the ball back to the penalty spot. Quaschner was arriving on cue and swept the ball home with power off the underside of the bar.

Bochum hold on for three points

There was no change at the break as both sides resumed where they left off. Dennis Lippert was next to try his luck from range as his swerving shot brought another fine save out of Riemann. Bochum's burst before the break brought little in the way of response after it, as they were only concerned with defensive shape.

Despite the early surge, it was much tougher for the hosts to break down the determined defence in front of them. However, a late flurry of chances would fall their way. Mühl fired narrowly over from 25 yards before Margreitter volleyed wide and Mikael Ishak's snapshot was well-held at the near post by Riemann.

Substitute, Görkem Saglam almost finished things off when he went one-on-one with Kirschbaum but his shot was cleared off the line by Lippert. Bochum held on for three points and maintained their unbeaten record against Nürnberg. Both sides are still in mid-table on 29 points.