Hertha BSC 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Boateng earns Eagles a hard earned victory over the Old Lady

Kevin-Prince Boateng's stunning strike earned Eintracht Frankfurt a hard earned 2-1 victory against Hertha BSC at the Olympiastadion on Sunday afternoon to move up to the eighth in the Bundesliga table.

Boateng struck a fantastic left-footed strike into the top corner of the net ten minutes from time to earn Niko Kovač's team the three points.

The Eagles had to earn the win the hard way though as Davie Selke had given the Old Lady the lead in the 15th minute but a fantastic strike from Marius Wolf levelled proceedings 11 minutes later.

The game lacked a bit of quality in the second half until a fantastic turn and strike from Boateng earned the Eagles another victory away from home this season, while the hosts will feel they let things slip after a good start to the game.

Selke gave the hosts the perefect start to the game

Straight from the kick-off, the hosts started on the front foot and they almost took the lead in the first minute of the game.

Vedad Ibišević was the man that had the chance when the visitors gave the ball away cheaply on the edge of their box and that allowed the striker to get the ball under control after beating a couple of defenders before seeing his goalbound shot well-saved by Lukáš Hrádecký.

They kept going and they did finally take the lead in the 15th minute of the game. The goal came after some patience with the ball finally falling to Matthew Leckie outside the box before playing a great through pass to Selke and the striker calmly slotted the ball home into the back of the net to give the hosts what they deserved after their bright start to the game.

Wolf's fantastic strike levelled things up for the Eagles as the score was level at half-time

The goal though served as a wake up call for the Eagles as not long after going behind they almost got an equaliser when Ante Rebic was played through on goal but saw his shot well saved by Rune Jarstein, who done well to get off his line as quick as he did.

The Eagles though did get an equaliser from a well-worked corner routine straight from the training ground which Jetro Willems took and found Wolf unmarked at the edge of the home side's box before smashing a great right-footed strike into the top corner of the net leaving Jarstein with no chance of keeping the ball out of the net.

After getting the equaliser, the visitors dominated possession for the rest of the first half without creating anymore clear cut chances and it was clear to see why they had done so well away from home this season in the league to date.

Therefore, at the break, the score was level with both teams having good spells in the game and both managers would have been hoping that their side could go on and get the win in the second half.

It was a scrappy affair for much of the second half until a moment of magic from Boateng

The second half though was a very scrappy affair with both sets of players showing their frustrations on the pitch with the amount of silly fouls that were being given away.

It didn't look like a game that had a winner coming but Boateng had other ideas when a cross from Carlos Salcedo wasn't cleared fully by the hosts defence and that allowed Boateng to turn and hit a fantastic strike into the back of the net leaving Jarstein with no chance with ten minutes remaining.

Lustenberger came close to an equaliser but the Eagles held on for a vital three points

That goal seemed to liven things up again though and the home side went very close to getting an equaliser before the end when a brilliant passage of play ended with Fabian Lustenberger, on as a second half substitute, firing a long range strike towards goal and with Hradecky beaten, the ball came back off the bar.

That though was as close as the home side came to getting an equaliser though as the Eagles held on for a very hard earned victory in a game that was close throughout.