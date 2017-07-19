ATP Cincinnati: Cilic, Nadal and Federer headline stellar field

Marin Cilic, coming off of an appearance in the Wimbledon final, will attempt to defend his title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Croat, who is now the world number six, will see stiff competition in the form of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Federer, coming off of his record eighth title and 19th major overall at the All-England Club, has also been victorious at the Australian Open as well as collecting Masters 1000 trophies in Indian Wells and Miami.

Nadal has also been victorious at a pair of Masters events this year on the clay of Monte Carlo and Madrid. The Spaniard also picked up his record 10th French Open championship for his 15th major title.

World number one Andy Murray as well as Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin Del Potro also comprise what should be one of the best fields of the season. The tournament is the final chance for players to improve their position for the U.S. Open as the rankings at the end of the event will determine the seeds for the year's final Slam.

Entire top ten set to descend on Ohio

The tournament will be fiercely contested as the whole of the top ten will be in Cincinnati one month out from the beginning of the event.

Cilic is coming off of a lackluster showing in the Wimbledon final, having won just eight games against Federer and the Swiss will be one of the leading contenders for the trophy here along with the defending champion. Murray and Nadal are former champions while Djokovic is a five-time finalist.

Wawrinka will look to sharpen his hardcourt game ahead of his title defense in Flushing Meadows. The Swiss was runner-up to Federer at Indian Wells and at Roland Garros to Nadal while Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov will all be jockeying for a possible top eight seed in New York.

Other big names in the field

Rome winner Alexander Zverev, as well as Tomas Berdych, Gael Monfils and David Goffin, back from an injury suffered in Paris. Del Potro will look to find some consistency after an indifferent campaign so far.

Other notables include Nick Kyrgios, Lucas Pouille, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta. The American contingent is led by Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey as well John Isner, Jack Sock, Donald Young and Ryan Harrison.