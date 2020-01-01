on VAVEL
Larry Joe Bird

Paul George isn’t going anywhere

Evan Morris

False rumors have spread that the Indiana Pacers are shopping Paul George and are in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers....

Why There's Hope For The Indiana Pacers

John-Kenneth Sweet

Through 2 games thus far this season, the newly looked Indiana Pacers have shown us alot of promise in what they could be as the season goes on. ...

The Brad Stevens Way

Nathan Hartman

Brad Stevens quit his prestigious job at Eli Lilly to take a risk and chase his passion of becoming a basketball coach. The risk proved worthy du...

The Evolution Of The Pacers Defense

Zach Grinslade

The new defense many fans expect will not be seen this year. The Indiana Pacers defense will need to evolve just like the NBA has if they want to succeed....

Boston Celtics Are Coming Back

Tom West

The Boston Celtics have won the most championships in NBA history, so they aren't exactly used to rebuilding or going through down years. But with their up...

Paul George Is Eyeing Mid-March Return

Vahan Shakhpazyan

Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George is looking to practice fully beginning March 1st and is eyeing a mid-March return to game action. George suffered a gruesome leg injury d...

Dominique Wilkins Turns 55

Yuriy Andriyashchuk

Dominique Wilkins has turned 55 years old. Here is a tribute to one of the most entertaining players of all time. Happy Birthday, Nique!...

