Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Paul George, shooting guard. One of the most experienced players in Clippers and the NBA, his quality is more than proven and that has allowed him to remain one of the most important players in Clippers despite injuries, he currently accumulates: 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists, it will be very important his participation in the rest of the season, as the team is putting itself in a great position.
Watch out for this Heat player
Tyler Herro, guard. With 22 years old he has become fundamental in the Miami team, although his role has been as a substitute, the player since last season was consolidated as one of the best substitutes in the NBA, Herro has great potential for the future and this season accumulated: 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, this player is key and will continue to be so at the end of the regular season.
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
Last season Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers met in a short two-game series, the first one was a win for Clippers and the second one for Heat, this season they have already met and it was the Miami team the winner, Clippers need a win in the series finale or they could lose their position.
Los Angeles Clippers look to break losing streak
Clippers were going through a great moment in the season and their results were giving them a great place in the standings, the team is looking to qualify directly to the Playoffs without the need of the Play-In, to achieve this they need to add victory after victory and they had a good streak recently, they are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record, To the team's bad fortune they have had a couple of consecutive losses, Celtics was who started the streak and Pacers continued it in a great game that was defined with a one point difference, the team as a visitor has maintained a balance by having a record of 10-10, to continue looking for a better position it is necessary to add victories and against Heat it will not be easy, but they have in the next days a five game streak at home.
Miami Heat back in the fray
Miami Heat rebounds in their conference and that is great news for their fans, the team had not had a great start after a very good previous season, but near the middle of the season they are having a great reaction and at the moment they are qualified to Playoffs, one of the strengths of the team are playing at home, although many of the teams have good home record, the difference is in not losing many away games and the Miami team has been able to do it well, they are currently in the position and with a 19-18 record, the team is coming from a great victory against Jazz with a three points difference, at this stage of the season teams should not allow themselves to have a very long losing streak, as it could cost them a good place in the standings.
Very even duel between conferences
Heat and Clippers are in the fight for a Playoff spot, for both it is essential to stay in the top positions and not lose their place, this time they will face each other in a great moment of the NBA season, no doubt both teams have extraordinary players and that will give the matchup what it takes to be one of the best to start the year.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30.