Cesc Fabregas admits Champions League absence will be hard

It has been the worst season in the history of the Roman Abramovich's era at Chelsea and there have been many negatives to come from it. From the firing of Jose Mourinho, players not performing to John Terry announcing he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. All these things have been discussed in great depth, but a lot of the focus on next season has been positive due to the appointment of Antonio Conte, yet people seem to be glossing over the fact that the Blues will not be in the Champions League.

For a club who are attempting to become the biggest in the world, not playing in Europe's greatest competition is a huge blow to the club in many different ways. Perhaps the most effect it will have is on the players themselves, with Chelsea's current squad boasting some of football's best players they expect to be playing in the competition year in year out. Having a season out of it when other elite clubs will be making offers could make it difficult for Conte to persuade players to stick around in London, but it will make it equally harder to recruit some of Europe's best players at the same time.

Tough to deal with

For Cesc Fabregas playing in the Champions League is second nature to him, whether it be with Barcelona, Arsenal or at Chelsea he has plenty of experience in the competition and is someone who should be playing in it every season. The Spaniard has admitted that it will "Be hard" not playing in the competition for the "First time in years."

Fabregas has been one of Chelsea's misfiring stars who has failed to live up to his abilities this season and was apart of a select few players who were rumored to be responsible in Mourinho's premature exit from the club, but after what he describes as a "Disappointing season," Fabregas is now looking to the future with a more positive outlook.

The midfielder is adamant that the club must, "Come back stronger" and hopes that without the European distractions Conte can place his focus in getting the team to, "Compete for the title in England" and he believes Conte is the right man for the job as he has "Proven he can work successfully."

Helping the foxes

With Chelsea set to face Tottenham in their next game, the Blues have the opportunity to help Leicester City on their road to the Premier League and he "Really hopes" that the Foxes are the ones to dethrone Chelsea, giving him extra incentive for their match.