Victory will be a "hard hit mentally" to Liverpool's title ambitions, states Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, has stated that he believes a victory for the Blues on Tuesday against title rivals Liverpool would be a "hard hit mentally" to their title ambitions.

Grown a lot

Things didn't look to be going well at the beginning of the campaign for Chelsea with their 2-1 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men back in September, but have only suffered two defeats since and are cruising at the top of the Premier League with a eight point advantage.

Liverpool have fallen away from the pack in recent weeks with one win in their last eight, and Conte believes that win would end their title ambitions but stressed he will remain wary of their capabilities.

"It could be a hard hit mentally for them," Conte told Sky Sports. "It's important to win this type of game, increase you confidence, take three points from a rival."

"I hope to change the result if you compare the first game and the first part of the season," he stated. "Liverpool's recent results are difficult to explain."

"I feel they have been unlucky," the Italian stressed. "Honestly, I think we are a different team, not Liverpool."

"I think that we grew a lot," he admitted. "After the [first Liverpool] game I said 'today we faced a great team, a really great team, but today we are not a team."

"Only through work we can improve to become a team," Conte added. "We grew a lot and for this reason now we are top of the table."

Won't decide the campaign

It set to be a massive couple of days for Conte's men, with the trip to Merseyside which will be followed by the crucial clash at Stamford Bridge as they host nearest league rivals Arsenal.

Though there are still 14 games until the end of the campaign many are touting this as the title decider, but Conte quashed the statements stating that this weekend will not decide where the Premier League trophy will end up come May.

"The result doesn't decide the season of Chelsea or Liverpool tomorrow," he said. "It's a very important week."

"But also I know after two of these games we have 14 games to finish the championship," Conte concluded. "The results are important, but the championship doesn't finish after these two games."

Chelsea will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, January 31 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.