Netherlands unveil their squad for UEFA Women's Euro 2017

With just over one month to go until the Netherlands play host to the UEFA Women's Euros, manager Sarina Weigman has announced her squad.

The news comes just one day after the national team beat Austria in an international friendly.

No big surprises in announcement

Weigman's squad remains almost the same as the team that was taken to Portugal for the Algarve Cup - where they placed in fifth out of 12 teams. Notably finishing ahead of their Group A counterparts Norway, but finishing below Denmark who they will face on July 20.

The only omissions from the aforementioned squad is Tessel Middag who will miss the Euros due to injury, and Siri Worm who also missed the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 through injury.

Variety in age and clubs

The average age of the squad is 25, making this the youngest team involved. However, the distribution of age can be correlated through the different positions. For instance, the goalkeepers naturally are the most experienced members of the squad while there are three 20 year olds, including Arsenal's new signing Vivianne Miedema, up front.

In addition, of the three squads named so far, the Netherlands boast the most amount players across different leagues. Their 23 players are spread out across 13 clubs in five different leagues including two teams in Division 1 Féminine, three in FA WSL, two in Frauen Bundesliga and two in Damallsvenskan. There are four teams in the native league, Eredivisie that supply the national team with talent.

Ajax, Twente, PSV and Arsenal are responsible for the 11 of the 23 strong squad. This is an element to the squad that is not seen frequently in women's football. In addition to the home advantage, having many players being used to different playing styles across Europe, Netherlands could have

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Angela Christ (PSV), Loes Geurts (PSG), Sari van Veenendaal (Arsenal)

Defenders: Mandy van den Berg (Reading), Kika van Es (Achilies ’29), Stephanie van der Gragt (Bayern München), Liza van der Most (Ajax), Anouk Dekker (Montpellier), Dominique Janssen (Arsenal), Sheila van den Bulk (Djurgardens IF)

Midfielders: Desiree van Lunteren (Ajax), Kelly Zeeman (Ajax), Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal), Jackie Groenen (Frankfurt), Jill Roord (Twente), Sherida Spitse (Twente)

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Twente), Sisca Folkerstma (PSV), Renate Jansen (Twente), Vanity Lewerissa (PSV), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Shanice van de Sanden (Liverpool)