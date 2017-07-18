Antonio Conte signs new two-year contract with Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-year deal with the Premier League champions.

The Italian had two years remaining on his original deal but has been offered a bumper new contract to warn off potential suitors.

Contract details

Conte's initial three-year deal at the club saw him earn £6.5million-a-year. However, the 47-year-old will now pocket £9.6million-a-year, 50% more than last season.

The deal sees Conte become the highest paid boss in Chelsea history.

His debut season saw the Blues lift the Premier League title with a record breaking 30 wins in the league.

Conte delighted

Speaking after the announcement, Conte said: "I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of."

The ex-Juventus boss went on to say: "The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together."

However the boss clearly isn't resting on his laurels as he concluded: "Now we must work even harder to stay at the top."

Fending off potential suitors

Rumours have been circulating all summer regarding the head coach, after reports suggested he was unhappy with life in London after missing out on potential transfer targets.

Romelu Lukaku's move to Manchester United last week appeared to put Conte's position under threat.

To add to this, Inter Milan were willing to offer the fiery boss a multi-million pound deal to return to his native Italy.