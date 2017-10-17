Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City

Leicester City have sacked manager Craig Shakespeare only nine games into the 2017/18 season.

The Englishman has been relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium following an under-whelming start to the campaign and with the Foxes' wallowing in the relegation zone on only six points. The team have not earned a league victory since a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in August.

Quick decision

A statement published on the club's official website read: "Leicester City has today (Tuesday) parted company with its First Team Manager, Craig Shakespeare."

"The club will now begin the process of identifying and appointing its next First Team Manager," the statement continued.

Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha also had his say on the sacking. He said: "Our early promise under Craig's management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the club moving forward - consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Boaed and owners."

The owner however did praise Shakespeare for is work in the East Midlands, describing the 53-year-old as a "great servant to Leicester City."

Poor form

The 53-year-old had only been in permanent charge at the club for four months following his sacking. The Foxes though have only managed to earn one league win this season and have only accumulated six points out of a possible 24.

The 2015/16 champions only managed to limp to a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on Monday night to leave the Foxes' two points adrift of safety.

Shakespeare had previously been named caretaker boss following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri and had dragged the Foxes to survival and the Champions League quarter-finals, leading to a permanent appointment in the East Midlands and a three-year contract.

The Foxes though had only tasted victory once in the last ten Premier League games, hence the decision to sack Shakespeare only 11 games into his first-ever permanent role.

He leaves the King Power Stadium with 11 victories in 26 games and a 42.3% win percentage. Shakespeare had previously served as an assistant to ex-managers such as Nigel Pearson and Ranieri before being given the top job in the summer of 2017.