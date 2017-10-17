Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City

Leicester City have sacked manager Craig Shakespeare only nine games into the 2017/18 season.

The Englishman has been relieved of his duties at the King Power Stadium following an under-whelming start to the campaign and with the Foxes' wallowing in the relegation zone on only six points. The team have not earned a league victory since a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in August.

Quick decision

A statement published on the club's official website read: "Leicester City has today (Tuesday) parted company with its First Team Manager, Craig Shakespeare."

"The club will now begin the process of identifying and appointing its next First Team Manager," the statement continued.

Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha also had his say on the sacking. He said: "Our early promise under Craig's management has not been consistently evident in the months since and the board feels that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the club moving forward - consistent with the long-term expectations of our supporters, Boaed and owners."

The owner however did praise Shakespeare for is work in the East Midlands, describing the 53-year-old as a "great servant to Leicester City."

 

 