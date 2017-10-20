Chelsea vs Watford Preview: Conte's side look to bounce back from shock defeat last weekend

Chelsea will be looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track on Saturday as they host Watford at Stamford Bridge in the day's early kick-off.

Antonio Conte’s side are coming off the back of a shock defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, whilst also enduring a tough mid-week draw with AS Roma in the Champions League.

Marco Silva’s men have been in a good turn of form recently, with The Hornets sitting above The Blues in the league table having picked up seven points in their last three matches, including a victory against Arsenal last weekend.