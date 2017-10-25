Georginio Wijnaldum returns to Liverpool training from injury ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Georginio Wijnaldum will be fit for Liverpool's visit of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Reds host David Wagner's side, fresh from a historic win over title challengers Manchester United, looking to bounce back from their thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

But they will be boosted by the return of midfielder Wijnaldum after he sat out the trip to the capital.

The Netherlands international sustained a minor knee injury in training the day prior to facing Spurs which ruled him out, but he has recovered and was allowed to return to full first-team training on Wednesday.

Wijnaldum had started all but one of the club's league games before then, only missing a home draw to Burnley as an unused substitute, and has also started in four of the club's five Champions League matches.

The 26-year-old could return straight to the starting line-up after James Milner took his place - starting alongside Emre Can and Jordan Henderson - at Wembley.

Milner is the player most likely to make way, having failed to reproduce the level of performance he contributed in a European thrashing of Maribor last week.

Klopp set to alter his back-line for Terriers test?

Defensive changes could also be on the agenda with Joe Gomez potentially starting at centre-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold taking up the right-back spot after Dejan Lovren's horror show last weekend.

The Croatian had to take a large portion of the blame for both of the two goals that Liverpool conceded inside the first 12 minutes and suffered the ignominy of being substituted after just half-an-hour.

That could see Jürgen Klopp leave Lovren out of the firing line this weekend as Liverpool look for some defensive solidity after conceding 15 goals in their opening nine league games - their worst total in 53 years.

Elsewhere, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mané remain injured and so Klopp's options are much the same against Huddersfield - who have enjoyed a successful return to the top-flight.

The German manager will know not to underestimate the visitors, managed by his close friend Wagner, particularly after the Terriers overcame title contenders Manchester United last time out.

But the pressure is already on Liverpool can hardly afford any more early setbacks. Their title hopes are effectively over already given the 12 points chasm between themselves and leaders Manchester City and defeat to Spurs left a three point gap to Chelsea in fourth.

Despite their rocky start to the campaign, Liverpool are unbeaten at home and have won three and drawn three in all competitions at Anfield this season - including two wins and two draws in the league.